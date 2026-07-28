Gemdale Gold Inc.: Infill Drilling Significantly Widens and Extends Near Surface Gold Mineralisation at Gemdale Gold's Pontio Gold Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial drill results from the 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western-central Finland. The first phase drill programme consisted of 28 diamond drill holes for a total of 5,009 metres, is mainly infill in nature to support an initial resource estimate planned for early 2027. This release reports on the results for the first 14 holes from the northern areas of the M2 Trend at Pontio.
Highlights
Drilling focussed on the N2 Sector of the M2 Trend with intersections (downhole) continuing to show wide zones of near surface, bulk tonnage style gold mineralisation:
HOLE PONT082:
92.85m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 44.52 m downhole plus
45.72m at 0.44g/t Au from 178.72m in hole PONT082
HOLE PONT084:
66.86m @ 0.59 g/t Au from 47.80 m downhole plus
24.92m @0.63g/t Au from 135.69m in hole PONT084
HOLE PONT079:
44.74m @ 0.65 g/t Au from 55.35 m downhole plus
14.26m @0.48g/t Au from 3.9m downhole plus
12.82m @0.58g/t Au from 27.18m downhole in hole PONT079
HOLE PONT080B:
52.03m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 32.22 m downhole plus
7.13m @1.2g/t Au from 10.75m downhole plus
35.14m @ 0.64g/t Au from 115.54m downhole in hole PONT080B
HOLE PONT081:
23.34m @0.79g/t Au from 6.71m downhole plus
44.97m @0.55g/t Au from 45.28m downhole plus
17.23m @0.53g/t Au from 102.05m downhole in hole PONT081
Drilling significantly extends the width of the N2 portion of the M2 Trend. The mineralised diorite host to the subcropping gold mineralisation is now more than 100m in estimated true width on some profiles.
The deposit remains completely open at depth with an average drill depth of less than 100m to date along the 4km of mineralised strike extent.
The next round of results, focused on the central-southern "S1" Sector, visible gold has been tentatively identified in a sample in drillhole PONT093, drilled into the S1 Sector of the M2 Trend. If confirmed, this is only the second time in the project's history that visible gold has been observed. The samples from this hole are pending assay.
Toby Strauss, President and CEO comments "These first infill results from the recent drill programme, have not only confirmed gold continuity over the N2 sector but has extended and widened the N2 mineralisation. We are delighted that they continue to support previous drill results and our continued belief that the M2 Trend at Pontio has the potential to host a significant large tonnage low-grade gold deposit."
Geological Background to the Pontio Gold Project, a Large-Scale Gold System in an Active Mining District in Europe which Benefits from Tier 1 Infrastructure
The Pontio Gold Project lies in central Finland, in an historical mining district featuring extremely good infrastructure, including paved roads, power and rail lines within a few kilometres. A highly skilled labour force and a high level of local services are available, including port access, smelters and refineries. Despite a long history of base metals mining gold exploration in the area is still in its infancy; Pontio was only discovered in 2011 when the area's first gold mine (Laiva, some 45 km to the NW) was being commissioned.
Gold mineralisation has so far been outlined by drilling over a 4km strike length along the M2 Trend (Figure 1); mineralisation subcrops just beneath the surface, covered by a thin layer of soil, sand and gravel, and extends to at least 150m vertical and ranges from 20->100m in true thickness. Gold mineralisation is mainly hosted in subvertical diorite and diorite porphyry dykes intruding gneissic metasediments that occur along a NNW trending mineralised corridor.
The M2 Trend is one of a number of identified potential gold bearing structures with the others, such as the M1, M2.5 and M3 Trends yet to have significant exploration along their lengths. The M2 Trend mineralisation can be subdivided into several zones or Sectors labelled N1, N2, S1 and S2.
Figure 1 Plan view of the Pontio deposit, showing the location of the recent drilling.
Gold mineralisation is typically fine-grained and associated with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in generally weakly sheared and variably potassic altered intrusive rocks. Alteration is in the form of biotite amphibole and potassium felspar. Unusually for the area there is no particular association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite mineralisation. Rarely, molybdenum is noted with quartz veining. Mineralisation postdates peak metamorphism and is intimately associated with the late intrusive diorite porphyries which are younger than the diorite dykes. The deposit is enigmatic in style but has affinities with the roots of a deep level porphyry system or a disseminated orogenic style of gold mineralisation.
Details of the Drilling
The drill results being reported in this press release are all from the northern (N1 and N2) portions of the M2 Trend, which occur over a strike length of approximately 1.5km. The hosts to mineralisation in in the N1 and N2 areas are predominantly the diorite dykes, with the younger porphyries being more prevalent in the southern areas of the M2 Trend. Both the diorites and the dioritic porphyries are mineralised.
Figure 2 Plan of the N1 and N2 Sectors of the M2 Trend mineralisation at Pontio. Grade thickness (GT) is calculated as gold grade (g/t) x interval thickness (m) and is reported as gram metres (GM).
Mineralisation controls in the N1 Sector of the M2 Trend
The N1 Sector at Pontio had previously been drilled along 50m spaced profiles. The 2026 drilling in this area has focussed on trying to extend the strike of the N1 Sector both to the north and south, and to better understand the orientation and geometry of the mineralisation. Drill holes PONT071 and PONT072 were targeted at the northern extension of the N1 Sector to check the orientation of the higher grade mineralisation. Both these holes showed a number of samples with elevated gold grades within a broad halo zone of low-grade (<0.3 g/t Au) but did not intersect a significant extension of the main N1 body. The holes confirmed higher grade mineralisation is likely to occur in en-echelon NNE trending zones within the mineralised corridor. The best intersections from PONT071 were 8.83m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 28.28m; and 1.93m @ 1.13 g/t Au from 75.83m. The best intersection from PONT072 was 1.05m @ 0.64 g/t Au from 43.13m.
The N1 Sector now has 23 drillholes intercepting the body, along 50m spaced profiles. The significant intersects in N1 Sector are shown in Table 1.
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
BELANP011
17.24
45.84
28.60
0.94
including
27.80
45.84
18.04
1.22
BELANP012
6.76
81.05
74.29
0.86
including
38.10
52.36
14.26
1.01
and including
59.24
78.02
18.78
1.34
BELANP013
17.95
82.11
64.16
1.06
including
37.11
39.08
1.97
2.67
and including
53.22
68.04
14.82
2.29
BELANP014
25.30
43.15
17.85
0.71
including
26.26
31.20
4.94
1.16
BELANP014
54.12
78.18
24.06
1.44
including
57.25
77.20
19.95
1.62
BELANP015
5.50
50.70
45.20
1.04
including
27.01
46.54
19.53
1.58
BELANP017
59.73
112.86
53.13
0.85
including
78.90
83.00
4.10
1.51
BELANP017
91.12
106.63
15.51
1.47
BELANP018
49.40
67.81
18.41
0.64
including
50.35
54.88
4.53
1.17
PONT002
63.60
104.96
41.36
0.72
including
96.47
103.58
7.11
1.67
PONT034
59.08
71.30
12.22
0.50
PONT052
67.02
99.70
32.68
0.73
including
78.21
91.14
12.93
1.32
PONT055
100.00
123.46
23.46
0.60
Table 1 Significant drill intersections from the N1 Sector of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5.
Mineralisation in the N2 Sector of the M2 Trend
PONT073 was drilled on the northern extension of the N2 Sector and had two objectives, to extend the strike of the mineralisation northwards, and to test the IP chargeability anomaly lying to the west of the main M2 Trend. The drillhole intersected a number of mineralised zones of dioritic rocks where the M2 Trend was expected, with the best intersection of 22.92m @ 0.48 g/t Au. In the projected source area for the chargeability anomaly, drilling intersected dioritic and gneissic rocks containing disseminated pyrrhotite, but with only very weakly elevated gold grades.
PONT074 and PONT075 were scissor holes on the same profile.. Both holes intersected zones of mineralisation in diorites and gneissic diorites (diorites with a strong tectonic fabric), separated by gneissic inclusions. PONT074 intersected some higher grade mineralisation 2.85m of 3.87 g/t Au from 26.9m within broader mineralised intersects in the 0.5 - 0.6 g/t Au range (see Table 2). The western chargeability anomaly was again shown to be caused by barren pyrrhotite disseminations in dioritic intrusives and gneiss.
PONT076 and PONT077 to the west into a narrow portion of the N2 Sector mineralisation to test continuity. PONT076 intersected 34.47m @ 0.54 g/t Au in dioritic intrusive. The steeper and longer PONT077 intersected several zones of mineralisation including 28.95m @ 0.69 g/t Au from 54.25m and deeper zones of 7.80m @ 0.75 g/t Au from 96.57 plus 9.13m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 131.47m, extending the N2 mineralisation westwards.
PONT078 lies on the same profile as PONT076 and PONT077, but was drilled 150m to the east of the M2 Trend to test an eastern chargeability anomaly. This drillhole intersected anomalous (but low grade) gold mineralisation in intrusive diorites, with a best sample of 1.06m @ 0.63 g/t Au at 37.24m.
PONT079 and PONT080B were drilled westwards a further 100m south, into the core of the N2 Sector. PONT80B was redrilled when PONT080 had to be abandoned for technical reasons at a depth of 90m. Both PONT079 and PONT080B returned numerous intersections of mineralisation, separated by zones of gneissic inclusions, with PONT079 intersecting a cumulative 71.82m of mineralisation and PONT080B intersecting a cumulative 94.3m of mineralisation.
PONT081 and PONT082 both drilled through the porphyry unit, before intersecting the adjacent diorite intrusive to the west. Both the porphyry and the diorites contain mineralisation, although it is the thicker intersect of porphyry in PONT082 that has returned an intersection of 92.85m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 44.52 m downhole, with cumulative mineralised intersect of 138.57m. PONT081 returned a cumulative mineralised intersect of 85.54m. Cumulative intersects include several mineralised intercepts separated by intercalations of unmineralised gneiss.
PONT083 similarly to PONT078 was drilled approximately 100m to the east of the M2 Trend to test an eastern chargeability anomaly. This drillhole intersected anomalous (but low grade) gold mineralisation in intrusive diorites, with a best intersect of 2.01m @ 0.80 g/t Au at 53.05m.
PONT084 is the southernmost hole of this phase into the N2 Sector. The hole was planned to infill between the intersections in PONT006 and PONT024. The hole intersected a thick zone of porphyry (including 66.86m @ 0.59g/t Au) as well as a shorter interval of well mineralised diorite at the end of the hole (24.92m @0.63g/t Au, including 4.10m @ 1.3g/t Au) and extends mineralisation southwards as well as widening the known mineralisation
The N2 Sector now has a total 35 drillholes along approximately 50m spaced profiles, with most profiles having 2 - 4 drillholes. The significant intersections from the N2 Sector are shown in Table 2.
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
PONT073*
30.44
53.36
22.92
0.48
PONT073*
85.33
104.13
18.80
0.35
PONT074*
21.69
24.54
2.85
3.87
Including
21.69
23.56
1.87
5.69
PONT074*
66.76
83.11
16.35
0.56
PONT075*
118.17
136.86
18.69
0.50
PONT075*
160.00
171.97
11.97
0.48
PONT076*
40.20
74.67
34.47
0.54
PONT077*
54.25
83.20
28.95
0.69
Including
55.00
66.03
11.03
1.15
PONT077*
96.57
104.37
7.80
0.75
PONT077*
131.47
140.60
9.13
1.69
Including
131.47
134.52
3.05
3.61
PONT079*
3.90
18.16
14.26
0.48
PONT079*
27.18
40.00
12.82
0.58
PONT079*
55.35
100.09
44.74
0.65
Including
62.69
65.71
3.02
1.85
PONT080B*
10.75
17.88
7.13
1.20
Including
11.79
17.88
6.09
1.35
PONT080B*
32.22
84.25
52.03
0.57
PONT080B*
115.54
150.68
35.14
0.64
PONT081*
6.71
30.05
23.34
0.79
PONT081*
45.28
90.25
44.97
0.55
PONT081*
102.05
119.28
17.23
0.53
PONT082*
44.52
137.37
92.85
0.70
Including
62.87
66.60
3.73
1.72
and including
109.26
112.25
2.99
4.47
PONT082*
178.72
224.44
45.72
0.44
PONT084*
47.80
114.66
66.86
0.59
Including
93.50
97.87
4.37
1.15
PONT084*
135.69
160.61
24.92
0.63
including
147.80
151.90
4.10
1.30
BELANP022
1.74
17.94
16.20
0.44
BELANP026
44.23
64.24
20.01
1.07
including
47.08
64.24
17.16
1.13
PONT004
30.49
61.90
31.41
1.02
including
31.93
46.42
14.49
1.54
PONT005
38.77
47.36
8.59
0.69
PONT006
4.70
77.72
73.02
0.92
including
43.42
63.73
20.31
1.49
and including
71.73
75.62
3.89
2.71
PONT007
53.38
92.00
38.62
0.36
PONT008
6.06
27.46
21.40
0.48
PONT024
55.94
105.78
49.84
0.56
PONT025
58.14
71.36
13.22
0.55
PONT026
81.13
113.31
32.18
0.58
including
93.25
100.36
7.11
1.01
PONT026
126.68
178.90
52.22
0.73
including
129.91
135.08
5.17
1.78
and including
174.92
175.95
1.03
6.65
PONT027
80.76
136.98
56.22
0.57
including
83.77
94.06
10.29
1.25
PONT028
21.53
74.32
52.79
0.71
including
63.94
72.30
8.36
1.39
PONT029
110.00
130.38
20.38
0.90
including
113.26
120.46
7.20
1.45
PONT030
91.45
116.12
24.67
0.74
including
107.28
111.17
3.89
1.53
PONT032
55.22
64.60
9.38
0.64
PONT038
59.58
100.13
40.55
0.88
including
63.79
80.13
16.34
1.38
PONT038
143.40
160.80
17.40
0.73
PONT053
24.18
163.35
139.17
0.74
including
64.14
81.87
17.73
2.01
and including
147.31
149.39
2.08
3.11
PONT054
83.92
102.17
18.25
0.37
PONT054
110.50
171.44
60.94
0.52
PONT054
175.33
204.72
29.39
0.64
Table 2 Significant drill intersections from the N2 Sector of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 2 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.
Discussion on Results
The N1 and N2 Sectors are now drilled on 50m profiles (Figure 3), and the drilling has been successful in extending and widening the mineralisation in the N2 Sector, and continuing to return thick mineralised intervals of intrusive on the infill profiles.
The drilling to test the IP chargeability anomalies has shown that the anomalies are caused by pyrrhotite mineralisation in diorite dykes and gneisses, that do not, at the depth drilled, contain any significant chalcopyrite and gold mineralisation.
Figure 3 Long Section of N1 and N2 Sectors showing the 0.2 g/t Au mineralisation shell and the pierce points of the drillhole intercepts which are colored and sized according to grade*thickness in gram metres.
Visible Gold Seen in Core in the S1 Sector
Although no assay results have yet been received in relation to the remaining drillholes, which are almost all from the S1 and S2 Sectors of the property, located in the southern portions of the M2 Trend. During core cutting and sampling of hole PONT093 in the S1 sector to the south, one sample was tentatively identified as containing visible gold. This visual identification has been supported by pXRF analysis, which while unable to detect gold, showed extremely high silver values, which has previously been shown by microscopy to be associated with gold grains (electrum) at Pontio. In the 10,000 metres of historical drilling at Pontio, visible gold has only been identified once previously in a sample in PONT057, approximately 100 metres to the south of PONT093 with no drilling in between. We obviously need confirmation of this in assay results, but if confirmed, the possibility of a sub-zone containing higher grade gold would be a significant new finding at Pontio.
Drilling, Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
The drill programme was contracted to Nivalan Timantikairaus Oy ("NTKOY"). Drilling was completed with an Atlas Copco CS1000 rig drilling HQ3 sized core. The drill programme started in January 2026 and was completed in May 2026.
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Ylivieska, Finland. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Minerals, Outokumpu, an international accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for sample prep and analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques (method Au-AA23) and multi-element analysis (method ME-MS61). As part of Gemdale's quality assurance/quality control program (QA/QC), certified gold reference standards are routinely inserted into the sample stream every 20th sample (5%). The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the QA/QC programme and confirms that no significant QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Dr. Toby Strauss (CGeol.; EurGeol.), Director, President and CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr Strauss has verified the data supporting this news release. Verification includes checking the reported assays in the Company database against the issued laboratory assay certificates. Additional verification has included checking the location and orientation of the drill collars in the Company database against historic maps and reports. Dr Strauss is responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release. Dr Strauss has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
More About Gemdale Gold
Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The Company has been active in Finland since 2018. The Company's 100% owned projects include:
Pontio Gold Project (western Finland): Historical and recent drilling has outlined near-surface gold mineralisation along a multi-kilometre trend that remains open along strike and at depth. The Company started an infill and extension drill programme in February, 2026, and, based on this programme, plans to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027.
Isoneva (western Finland): Exploration stage gold project located proximal to extensive boulder train anomalies. The property is subject to an option agreement (the "Isoneva Option") with Nordique Resources Inc. ("Nordique") pursuant to which Nordique may earn a 100% interest by, among other things, funding exploration expenditures over a three-year period and making additional financial commitments to the Company. For more information on the Isoneva Option, please see the Company's final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 under the heading "Business of the Corporation - January 1, 2025 to the date hereof".
Lapland Projects (northern Finland): A group of exploration permits and applications located within a recognised gold and base-metal exploration region, in proximity to several recent regional discoveries, including Rupert Resources' Ikkari gold project.
Nuotti (western Finland): Copper-nickel-platinum-palladium exploration license where limited historical government drilling indicates the presence of near-surface copper-PGM mineralisation.
Savo / Rantasalmi (southeastern Finland): Exploration license application area containing a historical NI 43-101 Inferred resource estimate prepared by a prior operator of 3.23 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold for approximately 276,000 ounces of gold.
In November 2018, Rupert Resources Ltd, released an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Brian Wolfe (Qualified Person) of International Resource Solution Pty Ltd. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed by Rupert Resources Ltd on SEDAR on 9th November, 2018. No new data subsequent to an earlier 2011 estimate was included in this study. This study used Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) for the estimation of grade into the block model. This study assumed a combined open pit and underground mining operation, recoveries of 85-90% and a gold price of EUR 1,200/oz (current gold price ~ EUR 4240/oz). The use of MIK as an estimation method, along with the requirements of a greater degree of confidence in the geological continuity for underground mining, were given as the reasons for the assigned lower resource category of Inferred Resources compared to the 2011 Resource Estimate. The Resource Estimate was reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t Au.
Osikonmäki Mineral Resource Estimate for Rupert Resources Ltd, 9 Nov 2018
Year
Cut-off Au g/t
Classification
Tonnes
Au (g/t)
Au oz
2018
1.5
Inferred
3,230,000
2.7
276,000
The Company is not aware of any further drilling or sampling being conducted on the property since this historical estimate was completed. Gemdale Gold Inc is not treating this historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Neither Gemdale Gold Inc nor a suitable Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource Estimate. The company believes this historical estimate is relevant and reliable in providing insight into the potential mineral resources for the project based on historical drilling completed to date, as it was completed by a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101. Gemdale Gold believes that further drilling is not required to verify or upgrade these historical resources to a current Mineral Resource Estimate, but that it is necessary for a Qualified Person to review the assumptions and methodology used for the estimation.
Additional disclosure, including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at https://gemdalegold.com/ or on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/#.
ON BEHALF OF GEMDALE GOLD INC
"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO
For Further Information Please Contact:
Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
Director and EVP Corporate Development
Cell: +1 203-940 2538
Email: paul.durham@gemdale.eu
Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
Executive Chairman
Cell: +1 917-991 7701
Email: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu
Website: www.gemdalegold.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing drill program on the Pontio Gold Project, other anticipated drill programs, potential mineralisation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions and the Company's future business objectives. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity price fluctuations, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting risks, operational risks, and general economic and market conditions.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
ANNEXURE 1: Location of Pontio Drillholes
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Length_m
Azimuth
Dip
Drill_Completed
BELANP001
403262
7120134
84.9
89.3
268.7
-45
22/09/2011
BELANP002
402932
7120148
83.4
44.35
95.8
-45
26/09/2011
BELANP003
403014
7120160
85.9
102.65
273.8
-45
28/09/2011
BELANP004
403292
7120338
82.1
76.75
275.1
-45
29/09/2011
BELANP005
403245
7120353
82.0
79.9
279.1
-45
30/09/2011
BELANP006
403311
7120528
81.3
80.55
277.7
-45
05/10/2011
BELANP007
403011
7121003
81.0
77.35
272.9
-45
06/10/2011
BELANP008
402187
7120992
82.0
98.6
92.6
-45
12/10/2011
BELANP009
402184
7120992
81.9
83.22
273.1
-45
15/10/2011
BELANP010
402255
7120702
82.9
90.05
277.0
-45
18/10/2011
BELANP011
402191
7119943
85.1
85.85
267.8
-45
22/10/2011
BELANP012
402226
7119940
85.5
119.45
271.3
-45
22/05/2012
BELANP013
402231
7119992
86.9
90.65
271.2
-45
23/05/2012
BELANP014
402223
7119894
85.7
83.25
273.0
-45
24/05/2012
BELANP015
402221
7120038
85.3
89.15
269.2
-45
25/05/2012
BELANP016
403032
7121002
80.7
76.45
267.0
-45
27/05/2012
BELANP017
402264
7119935
86.2
139.9
271.5
-45
10/01/2013
BELANP018
402249
7120040
85.5
128.2
272.2
-45
13/01/2013
BELANP019
402159
7119941
84.1
98.2
270.6
-45
16/01/2013
BELANP020
402225
7120179
86.9
122.1
271.0
-45
18/01/2013
BELANP021
402242
7119781
86.9
119.15
263.6
-45
20/01/2013
BELANP022
402254
7119627
93.0
89.45
270.2
-45
21/01/2013
BELANP023
402220
7118484
97.9
55.55
273.2
-45
25/01/2013
BELANP024
402523
7117845
99.0
104.4
268.2
-45
27/01/2013
BELANP025
402327
7119529
89.2
42.9
273.4
-45
22/01/2013
BELANP026
402291
7119631
90.4
101.45
268.3
-45
01/02/2013
BELANP027
402201
7119832
85.6
70.25
269.4
-45
30/01/2013
BELANP028
402193
7120231
83.2
95.45
269.2
-45
03/02/2013
PONT001
402259
7120037
86.5
113.75
278.6
-70
25/07/2019
PONT002
402243
7119892
87.8
190.7
272.0
-65
29/07/2019
PONT003
402245
7119442
90.7
95.5
273.5
-45
31/07/2019
PONT004
402295
7119442
90.1
77.42
281.9
-45
01/08/2019
PONT005
402279
7119259
91.9
80.5
286.9
-45
06/08/2019
PONT006
402326
7119267
90.6
83.4
285.4
-45
07/08/2019
PONT007
402324
7119071
91.5
130
275.8
-45
13/08/2019
PONT008
402271
7119072
92.2
80.5
265.0
-45
14/08/2019
PONT009
402349
7118862
92.8
95
291.9
-45
15/08/2019
PONT010
402401
7118871
91.9
89.5
260.6
-45
19/08/2019
PONT011
402433
7118671
94.7
83.8
289.2
-45
20/08/2019
PONT012
402478
7118669
93.5
82.2
269.9
-45
21/08/2019
PONT013
402516
7118479
94.5
80.8
271.6
-45
22/08/2019
PONT014
402466
7118482
97.1
77.9
270.3
-45
26/08/2019
PONT015
402416
7118483
99.2
75
270.0
-45
27/08/2019
PONT016
402324
7118480
100.7
152.3
270.4
-45
29/08/2019
PONT017
402463
7118275
99.3
77.6
270.6
-45
02/09/2019
PONT018
402535
7118272
99.9
110.9
277.0
-45
03/09/2019
PONT019
402481
7118077
99.1
74
272.8
-45
04/09/2019
PONT020
402536
7118081
98.4
92.7
261.6
-45
05/09/2019
PONT021
402542
7117676
100.2
86.5
266.1
-45
10/09/2019
PONT022
402593
7117678
99.9
89.6
266.7
-45
11/09/2019
PONT023
402567
7117859
99.9
86.1
275.6
-45
12/09/2019
PONT024
402352
7119269
89.8
170.9
270.4
-55
14/01/2020
PONT025
402306
7119348
90.7
76.5
271.0
-45
15/01/2020
PONT026
402200
7119351
90.5
179.3
90.2
-55
20/01/2020
PONT027
402321
7119438
90.1
146.5
269.3
-55
22/01/2020
PONT028
402217
7119549
91.1
80.5
89.2
-45
24/01/2020
PONT029
402182
7119548
90.7
147.2
83.6
-55
29/01/2020
PONT030
402179
7119647
92.5
149.8
95.5
-55
31/01/2020
PONT031
402214
7119749
89.7
80.6
88.5
-45
01/02/2020
PONT032
402180
7119744
89.9
146.5
90.1
-55
04/02/2020
PONT033
402214
7119835
87.1
91.3
102.4
-45
05/02/2020
PONT034
402080
7119944
85.3
223.1
100.5
-55
10/02/2020
PONT035
402256
7118849
92.7
58.8
93.7
-45
28/04/2020
PONT036
402220
7118850
92.0
55.7
90.3
-45
29/04/2020
PONT037
402343
7119151
90.2
88.6
269.7
-45
04/05/2020
PONT038
402305
7119550
91.3
162
271.2
-55
07/05/2020
PONT039
402099
7120351
84.6
113.8
89.9
-45
12/05/2020
PONT040
402107
7120450
83.6
121.3
90.0
-45
18/05/2020
PONT041
401935
7120248
85.1
56.1
90.5
-45
19/05/2020
PONT042
401843
7120144
86.1
50.3
89.9
-45
20/05/2020
PONT043
401828
7120250
87.8
64.5
89.5
-45
21/05/2020
PONT044
401910
7120450
85.1
64.5
89.8
-45
27/05/2020
PONT045
401807
7120446
84.1
53.1
90.0
-45
26/05/2020
PONT046
401568
7120449
86.6
49.6
90.7
-45
28/05/2020
PONT047
401388
7120448
88.6
68.1
89.6
-45
02/06/2020
PONT048
401415
7120251
87.0
58.8
90.1
-45
09/06/2020
PONT049
401261
7120448
90.1
87.9
91.4
-45
03/06/2020
PONT050
401206
7120250
91.8
61.6
90.1
-45
04/06/2020
PONT051
401236
7120144
92.8
57.4
270.1
-45
08/06/2020
PONT052
402258
7119991
87.7
158
270.2
-55
18/06/2020
PONT053
402350
7119351
89.5
172.76
271.4
-45
09/04/2021
PONT054
402204
7119253
92.9
223.64
91.7
-55
13/04/2021
PONT055
402287
7119938
88.7
250.3
271.3
-50
19/04/2021
PONT056
402667
7117452
101.4
68
270.3
-45
21/04/2021
PONT057
402571
7117451
100.8
145.9
270.0
-45
23/04/2021
PONT058
402623
7117449
101.8
146.7
269.8
-45
28/04/2021
PONT059
402517
7117253
101.5
106.4
91.3
-45
30/04/2021
PONT060
402479
7118851
91.6
145.7
273.9
-50
05/05/2021
PONT061
402685
7117050
101.1
78.75
90.0
-45
19/10/2023
PONT062
402585
7117050
101.5
92.7
90.0
-45
24/10/2023
PONT063
402415
7116858
104.1
60.9
90.0
-45
27/10/2023
PONT064
402385
7116858
103.6
49.9
90.0
-45
30/10/2023
PONT065
402550
7116160
107.2
87.88
90.0
-45
02/11/2023
PONT066
402765
7116450
103.8
73.9
90.0
-45
06/11/2023
PONT067
402845
7116450
103.4
75.7
90.0
-45
08/11/2023
PONT068
402820
7115850
107.4
75.64
90.0
-45
11/11/2023
PONT069
402170
7118950
93.3
79.23
90.0
-45
15/11/2023
PONT070
401880
7120650
84.7
107.7
270.0
-45
22/11/2023
PONT071
402222
7120101
85.1
103.8
270.0
-45
30/01/2026
PONT072
402199
7120100
85.0
86
270.0
-45
01/02/2026
PONT073
402277
7119705
89.8
203.2
270.0
-45
06/02/2026
PONT074
402275
7119599
92.3
203.3
270.0
-45
10/02/2026
PONT075
402124
7119595
90.5
200.4
90.0
-45
14/02/2026
PONT076
402297
7119495
90.7
101.7
270.0
-45
16/02/2026
PONT077
402298
7119495
90.5
152.8
270.0
-60
19/02/2026
PONT078
402438
7119481
88.9
86.5
270.0
-45
22/02/2026
PONT079
402309
7119398
90.1
225.15
270.0
-45
25/02/2026
PONT080
402330
7119392
89.7
89.8
270.0
-55
27/02/2026
PONT080B
402326
7119392
89.8
299.8
270.0
-55
05/03/2026
PONT081
402330
7119300
90.4
203.7
270.0
-45
08/03/2026
PONT082
402348
7119300
89.8
251.9
270.0
-60
12/03/2026
PONT083
402443
7119297
89.3
77
270.0
-45
17/03/2026
PONT084
402351
7119249
89.9
164.06
150.0
-45
16/03/2026
PONT085
402445
7117850
100.8
206.6
90.0
-45
20/03/2026
PONT086
402579
7117749
99.9
254.6
270.0
-45
24/03/2026
PONT087
402458
7117551
102.4
200.7
90.0
-45
27/03/2026
PONT088
402488
7117350
101.8
164.8
270.0
-45
30/03/2026
PONT089
402811
7116452
103.7
110.7
90.0
-55
01/04/2026
PONT090
402751
7116648
103.2
152.7
90.0
-45
08/04/2026
PONT091
402668
7116647
104.4
149.8
90.0
-45
10/04/2026
PONT092
402598
7117355
100.6
140.8
270.0
-45
12/04/2026
PONT093
402567
7117554
100.2
227.32
270.0
-45
15/04/2026
PONT094
402641
7117676
99.8
281.7
270.0
-45
19/04/2026
PONT095
402445
7117950
99.7
224.8
90.0
-45
23/04/2026
PONT096
402413
7117753
101.1
221.7
90.0
-45
26/04/2026
PONT097
402217
7120075
85.2
104.65
260.0
-45
29/04/2026
PONT098
402198
7119871
86.0
119.9
270.0
-45
01/05/2026
R336
401607
7116611
100.0
70.7
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
R337
401018
7116639
100.0
120.3
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
R338
400749
7116652
100.0
125.8
90.0
-40
31/12/1987
R460
401490
7118569
93.0
60.2
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R461
401505
7119008
93.0
62
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R462
401505
7119008
93.0
80
90.0
-60
31/12/2001
R463
401358
7119015
89.0
60
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R464
401560
7119006
94.0
89.3
270.0
-50
31/12/2001
R465
401558
7118966
94.0
98.1
270.0
-55
31/12/2001
R466
401558
7118966
94.0
81
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/infill-drilling-significantly-widens-and-extends-near-surface-gold-mineralisation-1196965