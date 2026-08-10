Gemdale Gold Inc.: Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from the 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western-central Finland. This release reports on the results of 9 holes from the southern (S1 and S2) Sectors of the M2 Trend at Pontio, focussed mainly on the S1 Sector, as part of the 5,009m, 28 diamond drill hole 2026 Phase 1 programme.
Highlights
Intersections from the S1 Sector continue to show wide zones of near surface, bulk tonnage style gold mineralisation, with higher-grade intervals (downhole) as follows:
HOLE PONT093:
110.00m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 99.08m
Including 5.19m @ 14.01 g/t Au from 137.90m plus
9.10m at 0.93 g/t Au from 81.94m
HOLE PONT087:
48.89m @ 0.68 g/t Au from 24.70m
HOLE PONT085 (within 98.32m of cumulative gold mineralisation):
51.95m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 27.49m plus
35.08m @ 0.59 g/t Au from 85.32m
HOLE PONT086 (within 132.81m of cumulative gold mineralisation):
13.50m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 45.19m plus
45.31m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 120.31m
HOLE PONT092:
27.09m @ 0.72 g/t Au from 48.80m plus
9.15m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 92.07m
HOLE PONT091 indicates the possible continuity of mineralisation southwards from Sector S1 through to Sector S2 and infills a gap in drilling of 600m between Sectors S1 and S2, intersecting:
14.73m @ 0.86 g/t Au from 86.43m downhole
Overall, the results significantly extend the width of the S1 Sector of the M2 Trend. The mineralised diorite porphyry, host to the subcropping gold mineralisation, is now more than 140m in estimated true width on some profiles.
The deposit remains completely open at depth with an average drill depth of less than 100m to date along the 4km of mineralised strike extent.
Toby Strauss, President and CEO comments "We are delighted with this next set of results, from the southern Sectors of the M2 Trend at Pontio. PONT093 returned our best ever intersection in terms of length and grade, including a section of much higher grade mineralisation at grades rarely observed to date at Pontio. These results not only can lift the average grade, but have also substantially increased the thickness of the mineralised porphyry body in the S1 Sector. While we still have a few drill results remaining to report from our H1 2026 program, we also now look forward to the H2 program, starting later in August, which will include further testing in the newly recognised area of the known higher grades as well as continuing to tighten the infill drilling in advance of a maiden Resource Estimate anticipated in early 2027."
Details of the Drilling
The drill results being reported in this press release are all from the southern (S1 and S2) portions of the M2 Trend (Figure 1), which occur over a known strike length of approximately 1.7km. The hosts to mineralisation in the S1 and S2 Sectors are predominantly dioritic porphyries, as opposed to the northern areas of the M2 Trend where the host rocks are predominantly older equigranular diorite dykes. Both the diorites and the dioritic porphyries are mineralised.
Mineralisation in the Southern Sectors of the M2 Trend
PONT085 was drilled on a profile at the northern end of the S1 Sector (Figure 2). The hole was drilled eastwards into the main body of the S1 porphyry as a scissor hole to holes BELANP024 and PONT023, both of which intersected shallow mineralisation, but due to their short lengths had failed to delineate the western margin of the porphyry body on this profile. PONT085 intersected a number of mineralised zones throughout the length of the drillhole (206.6m). These intersects are summarised in Table 1, but cumulatively the mineralised zones in the porphyry approximate 98m of downhole intersects. This profile (including the previous holes) now has a true thickness of over 120 m.
PONT086 was drilled westwards on a profile 100m south of PONT085, infilling a 200m gap between profiles. PONT086 intersected numerous mineralised zones (Table 1) with cumulative downhole thicknesses of 132m. A scissor hole (PONT096) was also drilled on this profile and the results remain pending. The true thickness of the porphyry intrusion on this profile is in excess of 150m.
PONT087 and PONT093 infilled a 200m gap in the profiles in the central portion of the S1 Sector. Both holes intersected good thicknesses of mineralised porphyry (see Table 1) with PONT087 intersecting 48.89m @ 0.68 g/t Au from 24.70m downhole. PONT093 returned the single best intersection from Pontio to date with 110.00m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 99.08m downhole. This included 3 contiguous samples each over 10 g/t Au, which composited at 5.19m @14.01 g/t Au from 137.90m. This high grade area confirms the observation of visible gold previously reported (see news release dated 28th July, 2026), and is approximately 100m north of the other occurrence of visible gold observed in PONT057 (which included 17.93m at 2.83 g/t Au including 0.97m at 31.1 g/t Au). There is now the intriguing possibility that this area represents a higher grade portion of the mineralisation, which will need to be tested by drilling. A shallower zone was also intersected in PONT093, which takes the true thickness of the mineralised porphyry on this profile to over 145m.
PONT088 and PONT092 were drilled on a profile 100m south of PONT057 into a narrow portion at the southern end of the S1 porphyry, infilling a gap of 200m between profiles. PONT088 was drilled to test for further porphyries to the west but failed to intersect any porphyry. PONT092 intersected 27.09m @ 0.72 g/t Au from 48.80m plus 9.15m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 92.07m downhole.
Prior to this phase of drilling the southernmost drillhole to intersect the S1 sector mineralisation was PONT059, with an 800m gap southwards to PONT067 and the intersection of the S2 Sector. PONT062 (200m south from PONT059) had intersected weakly mineralised porphyry, although it is unclear if this is the main M2 Trend porphyry. Three holes in this recent phase of drilling were drilled south of S1 (PONT090 and PONT091) and down into S2 (PONT089).
PONT090 and PONT091 were drilled on a profile 200m north of the PONT067 profile. PONT091 intersected 14.73m @ 0.86 g/t Au from 86.43m downhole. This confirms that the gap between S1 and S2 Sectors does contain mineralised porphyry and thus has the potential to host further mineralisation, that potentially connects the two sectors.
PONT089 was drilled beneath PONT067, and intersected 6.10m @ 0.82 g/t Au in mineralised diorite (as opposed to porphyry in PONT067). Further drilling with a scissor hole is needed in this profile to better understand the geology and mineralisation. No holes exist to the south of this profile for 600m, so mineralisation remains open along strike to the south, and this is also a target for future drilling.
The S1 Sector now has a total 19 drillholes along approximately 100m spaced profiles, with most profiles having 2 - 4 drillholes. Not all results from the S1 Sector have been received. The significant intersections from the southern Sectors are shown in Table 1.
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
PONT085*
27.49
79.44
51.95
0.55
including
50.02
54.06
4.04
1.53
PONT085*
85.32
120.40
35.08
0.59
including
90.58
99.94
9.36
1.18
PONT085*
183.29
194.58
11.29
0.48
PONT086*
19.43
20.63
1.20
4.77
PONT086*
45.19
58.69
13.50
0.57
PONT086*
89.55
110.94
21.39
0.47
PONT086*
120.31
165.62
45.31
0.56
including
142.01
145.15
3.14
1.83
PONT086*
173.91
225.32
51.41
0.41
PONT087*
24.70
73.59
48.89
0.68
including
70.21
72.40
2.19
2.81
PONT089*
29.61
35.71
6.10
0.82
PONT091*
86.43
101.16
14.73
0.86
including
92.41
94.38
1.97
3.61
PONT092*
48.80
75.89
27.09
0.72
including
57.10
63.16
6.06
1.30
PONT092*
92.07
101.22
9.15
1.46
including
97.11
101.22
4.11
2.52
PONT093*
81.94
91.04
9.10
0.93
PONT093*
99.08
209.08
110.00
1.18
including
137.90
143.09
5.19
14.01
BELANP024
17.37
98.26
80.89
0.48
PONT020
9.95
45.65
35.70
0.47
PONT021
10.12
38.10
27.98
0.65
PONT022
42.40
83.25
40.85
0.68
including
77.81
82.11
4.30
2.83
PONT023
5.60
39.65
34.05
0.50
PONT023
53.68
73.00
19.32
0.64
PONT057
5.40
19.30
13.90
0.87
including
7.52
9.70
2.18
2.79
PONT057
25.61
71.28
45.67
1.40
including
39.60
57.53
17.93
2.83
PONT057
76.19
111.93
35.74
0.49
PONT059
44.52
97.91
53.39
0.70
including
47.68
52.03
4.35
1.22
including
63.42
65.69
2.27
3.32
PONT067
7.50
31.16
23.66
0.95
including
8.30
25.21
16.91
1.17
Table 1 Significant drill intersections from the southern Sectors of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.
Discussion on Results
The S1 Sector has now largely been drilled on 100m profiles (Figure 3), and the drilling has been successful in extending and widening the mineralisation in the S1 Sector, as well as potentially raising the average grade of this part of the deposit, bringing it in line with bulk grades seen in the N1 and N2 Sectors of the M2 Trend. The S1 Sector has been considerably widened by this phase of drilling (with 3 holes remaining to receive results), with true thicknesses of mineralised porphyry now well into the 120 - 150m range.
The extension of the mineralisation south of the S1 Sector is also very interesting, and although drilling in this area remains sparse, the results continue to support the idea that further mineralisation may be found in this 800m gap between S1 and S2 Sectors. Furthermore, the additional intersection in the S2 Sector suggests that mineralisation continues, with the southward strike extension remaining open.
All drilling in the southern Sectors, as with the N1 and N2 Sectors, remains relatively shallow and, given the general steep dipping nature of the host rocks, mineralisation remains open to depth.
About Pontio
The Pontio Gold Project lies in western-central Finland, in an historical mining district featuring extremely good infrastructure, including paved roads, power and rail lines within a few kilometres. A highly skilled labour force and a high level of local services are available, including port access, smelters and refineries. Despite a long history of base metals mining gold exploration in the area is still in its infancy; Pontio was only discovered in 2011 when the area's first gold mine (Laiva, some 45 km to the NW) was being commissioned.
Gold mineralisation has so far been outlined by drilling over a 4km strike length along the M2 Trend (Figure 1); mineralisation subcrops just beneath the surface, covered by a thin layer of soil, sand and gravel, and extends to at least 150m vertical and ranges from 20->150m in estimated true thickness. Gold mineralisation is mainly hosted in subvertical diorite and diorite porphyry dykes intruding gneissic metasediments that occur along a NNW trending mineralised corridor.
The M2 Trend is one of a number of identified potential gold bearing structures with the others, such as the M1, M2.5 and M3 Trends yet to have significant exploration along their lengths. The M2 Trend mineralisation can be subdivided into several zones or Sectors labelled N1, N2, S1 and S2.
Gold mineralisation is typically fine-grained and associated with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in generally weakly sheared and variably potassic altered intrusive rocks. Alteration is in the form of biotite amphibole and potassium felspar. Unusually for the area there is no particular association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite mineralisation. Rarely, molybdenum is noted with quartz veining. Mineralisation postdates peak metamorphism and is intimately associated with the late intrusive diorite porphyries which are younger than the diorite dykes. The deposit is enigmatic in style but has affinities with the roots of a deep level porphyry system or a disseminated orogenic style of gold mineralisation.
Drilling, Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
The drill programme was contracted to Nivalan Timantikairaus Oy ("NTKOY"). Drilling was completed with an Atlas Copco CS1000 rig drilling HQ3 sized core. The drill programme started in January 2026 and was completed in May 2026.
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Ylivieska, Finland. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Minerals, Outokumpu, an international accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for sample prep and analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques (method Au-AA23) and multi-element analysis (method ME-MS61). As part of Gemdale's quality assurance/quality control program (QA/QC), certified gold reference standards are routinely inserted into the sample stream every 20th sample (5%). The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the QA/QC programme and confirms that no significant QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Dr. Toby Strauss (CGeol.; EurGeol.), Director, President and CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr Strauss has verified the data supporting this news release. Verification includes checking the reported assays in the Company database against the issued laboratory assay certificates. Additional verification has included checking the location and orientation of the drill collars in the Company database against historic maps and reports. Dr Strauss is responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release. Dr Strauss has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
More About Gemdale Gold
Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The Company has been active in Finland since 2018. The Company's 100% owned projects include:
Pontio Gold Project (western-central Finland): Historical and recent drilling has outlined near-surface gold mineralisation along a multi-kilometre trend that remains open along strike and at depth. The Company started an infill and extension drill programme in February, 2026, and, based on this programme, plans to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027.
Isoneva (western-central Finland): Exploration stage gold project located proximal to extensive boulder train anomalies. The property is subject to an option agreement (the "Isoneva Option") with Nordique Resources Inc. ("Nordique") pursuant to which Nordique may earn a 100% interest by, among other things, funding exploration expenditures over a three-year period and making additional financial commitments to the Company. For more information on the Isoneva Option, please see the Company's final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 under the heading "Business of the Corporation - January 1, 2025 to the date hereof".
Lapland Projects (northern Finland): A group of exploration permits and applications located within a recognised gold and base-metal exploration region, in proximity to several recent regional discoveries, including Rupert Resources' Ikkari gold project.
Nuotti (western-central Finland): Copper-nickel-platinum-palladium exploration license where limited historical government drilling indicates the presence of near-surface copper-PGM mineralisation.
Savo / Rantasalmi (southeastern Finland): Exploration license application area containing a historical NI 43-101 Inferred resource estimate prepared by a prior operator of 3.23 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold for approximately 276,000 ounces of gold.
In November 2018, Rupert Resources Ltd, released an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Brian Wolfe (Qualified Person) of International Resource Solution Pty Ltd. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed by Rupert Resources Ltd on SEDAR on 9th November, 2018. No new data subsequent to an earlier 2011 estimate was included in this study. This study used Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) for the estimation of grade into the block model. This study assumed a combined open pit and underground mining operation, recoveries of 85-90% and a gold price of EUR 1,200/oz (current gold price ~ EUR 4240/oz). The use of MIK as an estimation method, along with the requirements of a greater degree of confidence in the geological continuity for underground mining, were given as the reasons for the assigned lower resource category of Inferred Resources compared to the 2011 Resource Estimate. The Resource Estimate was reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t Au.
Osikonmäki Mineral Resource Estimate for Rupert Resources Ltd, 9 Nov 2018
Year
Cut-off Au g/t
Classification
Tonnes
Au (g/t)
Au oz
2018
1.5
Inferred
3,230,000
2.7
276,000
The Company is not aware of any further drilling or sampling being conducted on the property since this historical estimate was completed. Gemdale Gold Inc is not treating this historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Neither Gemdale Gold Inc nor a suitable Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource Estimate. The company believes this historical estimate is relevant and reliable in providing insight into the potential mineral resources for the project based on historical drilling completed to date, as it was completed by a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101. Gemdale Gold believes that further drilling is not required to verify or upgrade these historical resources to a current Mineral Resource Estimate, but that it is necessary for a Qualified Person to review the assumptions and methodology used for the estimation.
Additional disclosure, including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at https://gemdalegold.com/ or on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/#.
ON BEHALF OF GEMDALE GOLD INC
"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO
For Further Information Please Contact:
Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
Director and EVP Corporate Development
Executive Chairman
Cell: +1 203-940 2538
Cell: +1 917-991 7701
Email: paul.durham@gemdale.eu
Email: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu
Website: www.gemdalegold.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing drill program on the Pontio Gold Project, other anticipated drill programs, potential mineralisation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions and the Company's future business objectives. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity price fluctuations, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting risks, operational risks, and general economic and market conditions.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
ANNEXURE 1: Location of Pontio Drillholes
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Length_m
Azimuth
Dip
Drill_Completed
BELANP001
403262
7120134
84.9
89.3
268.7
-45
22/09/2011
BELANP002
402932
7120148
83.4
44.35
95.8
-45
26/09/2011
BELANP003
403014
7120160
85.9
102.65
273.8
-45
28/09/2011
BELANP004
403292
7120338
82.1
76.75
275.1
-45
29/09/2011
BELANP005
403245
7120353
82.0
79.9
279.1
-45
30/09/2011
BELANP006
403311
7120528
81.3
80.55
277.7
-45
05/10/2011
BELANP007
403011
7121003
81.0
77.35
272.9
-45
06/10/2011
BELANP008
402187
7120992
82.0
98.6
92.6
-45
12/10/2011
BELANP009
402184
7120992
81.9
83.22
273.1
-45
15/10/2011
BELANP010
402255
7120702
82.9
90.05
277.0
-45
18/10/2011
BELANP011
402191
7119943
85.1
85.85
267.8
-45
22/10/2011
BELANP012
402226
7119940
85.5
119.45
271.3
-45
22/05/2012
BELANP013
402231
7119992
86.9
90.65
271.2
-45
23/05/2012
BELANP014
402223
7119894
85.7
83.25
273.0
-45
24/05/2012
BELANP015
402221
7120038
85.3
89.15
269.2
-45
25/05/2012
BELANP016
403032
7121002
80.7
76.45
267.0
-45
27/05/2012
BELANP017
402264
7119935
86.2
139.9
271.5
-45
10/01/2013
BELANP018
402249
7120040
85.5
128.2
272.2
-45
13/01/2013
BELANP019
402159
7119941
84.1
98.2
270.6
-45
16/01/2013
BELANP020
402225
7120179
86.9
122.1
271.0
-45
18/01/2013
BELANP021
402242
7119781
86.9
119.15
263.6
-45
20/01/2013
BELANP022
402254
7119627
93.0
89.45
270.2
-45
21/01/2013
BELANP023
402220
7118484
97.9
55.55
273.2
-45
25/01/2013
BELANP024
402523
7117845
99.0
104.4
268.2
-45
27/01/2013
BELANP025
402327
7119529
89.2
42.9
273.4
-45
22/01/2013
BELANP026
402291
7119631
90.4
101.45
268.3
-45
01/02/2013
BELANP027
402201
7119832
85.6
70.25
269.4
-45
30/01/2013
BELANP028
402193
7120231
83.2
95.45
269.2
-45
03/02/2013
PONT001
402259
7120037
86.5
113.75
278.6
-70
25/07/2019
PONT002
402243
7119892
87.8
190.7
272.0
-65
29/07/2019
PONT003
402245
7119442
90.7
95.5
273.5
-45
31/07/2019
PONT004
402295
7119442
90.1
77.42
281.9
-45
01/08/2019
PONT005
402279
7119259
91.9
80.5
286.9
-45
06/08/2019
PONT006
402326
7119267
90.6
83.4
285.4
-45
07/08/2019
PONT007
402324
7119071
91.5
130
275.8
-45
13/08/2019
PONT008
402271
7119072
92.2
80.5
265.0
-45
14/08/2019
PONT009
402349
7118862
92.8
95
291.9
-45
15/08/2019
PONT010
402401
7118871
91.9
89.5
260.6
-45
19/08/2019
PONT011
402433
7118671
94.7
83.8
289.2
-45
20/08/2019
PONT012
402478
7118669
93.5
82.2
269.9
-45
21/08/2019
PONT013
402516
7118479
94.5
80.8
271.6
-45
22/08/2019
PONT014
402466
7118482
97.1
77.9
270.3
-45
26/08/2019
PONT015
402416
7118483
99.2
75
270.0
-45
27/08/2019
PONT016
402324
7118480
100.7
152.3
270.4
-45
29/08/2019
PONT017
402463
7118275
99.3
77.6
270.6
-45
02/09/2019
PONT018
402535
7118272
99.9
110.9
277.0
-45
03/09/2019
PONT019
402481
7118077
99.1
74
272.8
-45
04/09/2019
PONT020
402536
7118081
98.4
92.7
261.6
-45
05/09/2019
PONT021
402542
7117676
100.2
86.5
266.1
-45
10/09/2019
PONT022
402593
7117678
99.9
89.6
266.7
-45
11/09/2019
PONT023
402567
7117859
99.9
86.1
275.6
-45
12/09/2019
PONT024
402352
7119269
89.8
170.9
270.4
-55
14/01/2020
PONT025
402306
7119348
90.7
76.5
271.0
-45
15/01/2020
PONT026
402200
7119351
90.5
179.3
90.2
-55
20/01/2020
PONT027
402321
7119438
90.1
146.5
269.3
-55
22/01/2020
PONT028
402217
7119549
91.1
80.5
89.2
-45
24/01/2020
PONT029
402182
7119548
90.7
147.2
83.6
-55
29/01/2020
PONT030
402179
7119647
92.5
149.8
95.5
-55
31/01/2020
PONT031
402214
7119749
89.7
80.6
88.5
-45
01/02/2020
PONT032
402180
7119744
89.9
146.5
90.1
-55
04/02/2020
PONT033
402214
7119835
87.1
91.3
102.4
-45
05/02/2020
PONT034
402080
7119944
85.3
223.1
100.5
-55
10/02/2020
PONT035
402256
7118849
92.7
58.8
93.7
-45
28/04/2020
PONT036
402220
7118850
92.0
55.7
90.3
-45
29/04/2020
PONT037
402343
7119151
90.2
88.6
269.7
-45
04/05/2020
PONT038
402305
7119550
91.3
162
271.2
-55
07/05/2020
PONT039
402099
7120351
84.6
113.8
89.9
-45
12/05/2020
PONT040
402107
7120450
83.6
121.3
90.0
-45
18/05/2020
PONT041
401935
7120248
85.1
56.1
90.5
-45
19/05/2020
PONT042
401843
7120144
86.1
50.3
89.9
-45
20/05/2020
PONT043
401828
7120250
87.8
64.5
89.5
-45
21/05/2020
PONT044
401910
7120450
85.1
64.5
89.8
-45
27/05/2020
PONT045
401807
7120446
84.1
53.1
90.0
-45
26/05/2020
PONT046
401568
7120449
86.6
49.6
90.7
-45
28/05/2020
PONT047
401388
7120448
88.6
68.1
89.6
-45
02/06/2020
PONT048
401415
7120251
87.0
58.8
90.1
-45
09/06/2020
PONT049
401261
7120448
90.1
87.9
91.4
-45
03/06/2020
PONT050
401206
7120250
91.8
61.6
90.1
-45
04/06/2020
PONT051
401236
7120144
92.8
57.4
270.1
-45
08/06/2020
PONT052
402258
7119991
87.7
158
270.2
-55
18/06/2020
PONT053
402350
7119351
89.5
172.76
271.4
-45
09/04/2021
PONT054
402204
7119253
92.9
223.64
91.7
-55
13/04/2021
PONT055
402287
7119938
88.7
250.3
271.3
-50
19/04/2021
PONT056
402667
7117452
101.4
68
270.3
-45
21/04/2021
PONT057
402571
7117451
100.8
145.9
270.0
-45
23/04/2021
PONT058
402623
7117449
101.8
146.7
269.8
-45
28/04/2021
PONT059
402517
7117253
101.5
106.4
91.3
-45
30/04/2021
PONT060
402479
7118851
91.6
145.7
273.9
-50
05/05/2021
PONT061
402685
7117050
101.1
78.75
90.0
-45
19/10/2023
PONT062
402585
7117050
101.5
92.7
90.0
-45
24/10/2023
PONT063
402415
7116858
104.1
60.9
90.0
-45
27/10/2023
PONT064
402385
7116858
103.6
49.9
90.0
-45
30/10/2023
PONT065
402550
7116160
107.2
87.88
90.0
-45
02/11/2023
PONT066
402765
7116450
103.8
73.9
90.0
-45
06/11/2023
PONT067
402845
7116450
103.4
75.7
90.0
-45
08/11/2023
PONT068
402820
7115850
107.4
75.64
90.0
-45
11/11/2023
PONT069
402170
7118950
93.3
79.23
90.0
-45
15/11/2023
PONT070
401880
7120650
84.7
107.7
270.0
-45
22/11/2023
PONT071
402222
7120101
85.1
103.8
270.0
-45
30/01/2026
PONT072
402199
7120100
85.0
86
270.0
-45
01/02/2026
PONT073
402277
7119705
89.8
203.2
270.0
-45
06/02/2026
PONT074
402275
7119599
92.3
203.3
270.0
-45
10/02/2026
PONT075
402124
7119595
90.5
200.4
90.0
-45
14/02/2026
PONT076
402297
7119495
90.7
101.7
270.0
-45
16/02/2026
PONT077
402298
7119495
90.5
152.8
270.0
-60
19/02/2026
PONT078
402438
7119481
88.9
86.5
270.0
-45
22/02/2026
PONT079
402309
7119398
90.1
225.15
270.0
-45
25/02/2026
PONT080
402330
7119392
89.7
89.8
270.0
-55
27/02/2026
PONT080B
402326
7119392
89.8
299.8
270.0
-55
05/03/2026
PONT081
402330
7119300
90.4
203.7
270.0
-45
08/03/2026
PONT082
402348
7119300
89.8
251.9
270.0
-60
12/03/2026
PONT083
402443
7119297
89.3
77
270.0
-45
17/03/2026
PONT084
402351
7119249
89.9
164.06
150.0
-45
16/03/2026
PONT085
402445
7117850
100.8
206.6
90.0
-45
20/03/2026
PONT086
402579
7117749
99.9
254.6
270.0
-45
24/03/2026
PONT087
402458
7117551
102.4
200.7
90.0
-45
27/03/2026
PONT088
402488
7117350
101.8
164.8
270.0
-45
30/03/2026
PONT089
402811
7116452
103.7
110.7
90.0
-55
01/04/2026
PONT090
402751
7116648
103.2
152.7
90.0
-45
08/04/2026
PONT091
402668
7116647
104.4
149.8
90.0
-45
10/04/2026
PONT092
402598
7117355
100.6
140.8
270.0
-45
12/04/2026
PONT093
402567
7117554
100.2
227.32
270.0
-45
15/04/2026
PONT094
402641
7117676
99.8
281.7
270.0
-45
19/04/2026
PONT095
402445
7117950
99.7
224.8
90.0
-45
23/04/2026
PONT096
402413
7117753
101.1
221.7
90.0
-45
26/04/2026
PONT097
402217
7120075
85.2
104.65
260.0
-45
29/04/2026
PONT098
402198
7119871
86.0
119.9
270.0
-45
01/05/2026
R336
401607
7116611
100.0
70.7
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
R337
401018
7116639
100.0
120.3
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
R338
400749
7116652
100.0
125.8
90.0
-40
31/12/1987
R460
401490
7118569
93.0
60.2
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R461
401505
7119008
93.0
62
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R462
401505
7119008
93.0
80
90.0
-60
31/12/2001
R463
401358
7119015
89.0
60
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R464
401560
7119006
94.0
89.3
270.0
-50
31/12/2001
R465
401558
7118966
94.0
98.1
270.0
-55
31/12/2001
R466
401558
7118966
94.0
81
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gemdale-gold-intersects-5.19m-at-14.01-g%2ft-au-within-110m-at-1.18-g%2ft-au-at-the-p-1205376