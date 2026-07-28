

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, manufacturer Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) raised its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.35 to $11.55 per share on revenue growth or 4 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth 3 to 4 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.50 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ITW is trading on the NYSE at $291.00, up $6.35 or 2.23 percent



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