DNC.Com and Pure CallerID Join Forces as Sonera, Bringing Compliance and Deliverability to Outbound Calling and Messaging in the AI Era

New company combines two decades of compliance data with caller identity and delivery technology, with an AI roadmap built for the next era of outbound engagement; Mark Mitchell joins as Chief Executive Officer.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / DNC.com and Pure CallerID , two leading players in outbound compliance and deliverability, today announced they are joining forces to operate as one company under a new name, Sonera . In conjunction with the combination, Mark Mitchell has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Outbound communications are governed by an expanding web of federal and state regulation, from the TCPA and the National Do Not Call Registry to state-level statutes and carrier spam-labeling programs. Enterprises have historically managed outbound compliance risk and deliverability as separate problems with separate vendors. Sonera unifies them: list scrubbing and litigation protection, caller identity and reputation management, branded calling, and delivery intelligence under a single company covering the full life of an outbound communication.

Each month, Sonera screens an average of 1.8 billion phone numbers against federal, state, and litigation risk data and processes more than 200 million caller identity and delivery transactions. The combined company draws on more than 20 years of compliance operations serving enterprises across regulated and call-intensive industries, such as financial services, healthcare, and insurance.

The combination also positions Sonera for the industry's next shift. The company holds a unique set of data assets, including real-time litigant intelligence, number reputation history, and reassigned-number data. Applying AI to that foundation will allow Sonera to offer pre-dial decision intelligence that determines the compliant, deliverable way to reach a customer before a call is placed, and agentic call governance designed to keep outbound calls compliant in real time, whether the caller is a human or an AI agent.

Leading the combined company is Mark Mitchell, who joins Sonera as Chief Executive Officer. Mitchell was most recently Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategy at Anaconda, the data and AI platform, where he helped guide the company through a period of rapid growth. He brings to Sonera a career spanning operations, finance, and advisory roles, along with 11 years of service as a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret.

"What drew me to Sonera was a rare opportunity: to combine two trusted businesses into a company neither could build alone, laying the foundation for our AI products," said Mark Mitchell, CEO of Sonera. "Our customers get one partner for the entire life of an outbound call, and we get a foundation of data and relationships to build the next generation of compliant, AI-ready calling."

"For twenty years our job has been simple: our clients never get fined, never get surprised," said Ron Allen, founder, DNC.com. "Joining forces with Pure CallerID means we now protect the call from the moment we identify a number is safe to call, all the way to the moment it gets answered."

"We built Pure CallerID because legitimate calls were not getting answered, and DNC.com built the deepest compliance data in the industry," said Geoff Mina and Derek Oberholtzer, co-founders of Pure CallerID. "As Sonera, our customers no longer have to choose between reaching people and staying compliant."

Customers of both companies will see no operational changes: existing contracts, platforms, logins, and support teams all continue as they are today. Both product lines continue to operate under the Sonera umbrella. The company will bring integrated offerings to market later this year.

About Sonera

Sonera keeps enterprise outbound calling compliant, trusted, and answered. Formed through the combination of Contact Center Compliance (DNC.com) and Pure CallerID, Sonera provides list scrubbing and TCPA/DNC risk mitigation, litigation protection, caller identity and reputation management, branded calling, and delivery intelligence. Learn more at www.sonera.co .

Media Contact:

press@sonera.co

SOURCE: Sonera

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dnc.com-and-pure-callerid-join-forces-as-sonera-bringing-complia-1194347