LeadDesk Oyj: INSIDE INFORMATION: LeadDesk acquires Telia's contact center software platform ACE and strengthens its position as a provider to demanding enterprise and telecom operator customers

LeadDesk Plc's press release 20 July 2026 at 9.01 am EET. Unofficial translation of the company release published on 20 July 2026 at 9.00 am EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails.

INSIDE INFORMATION

LeadDesk acquires Telia's contact center software platform ACE and strengthens its position as a provider to demanding enterprise and telecom operator customers

Summary

LeadDesk and Telia have entered into an agreement under which LeadDesk will acquire Telia's contact center software platform ACE through a carve-out transaction.

Pro forma revenue of the new combined entity, comprising LeadDesk and ACE, was ca. EUR 52.5 million in the last 12-months period ending in March 2026.

Through the acquisition, LeadDesk will further strengthen its position across all Nordic countries, with Sweden becoming its largest single market.

Resulting from the acquisition, the share of customer service software will increase significantly and will represent circa two thirds of LeadDesk's recurring revenue.

The debt-free purchase price is SEK 25 million and will be paid in cash upon the completion of the transaction. In addition, the transaction includes a revenue-based earn-out consideration of up to SEK 30 million. The potential earn-out will be paid out in 2029.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4/2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition will have no impact on LeadDesk's guidance for 2026.

LeadDesk has agreed to acquire Telia's contact center software platform ACE, that will significantly strengthen its position in Sweden and across the Nordics. Following completion, Sweden will become LeadDesk's largest single market, surpassing Finland and Norway. At the same time, the share of customer service software will increase considerably and form already circa two thirds of LeadDesk's recurring revenue.

LeadDesk is a leading European provider of AI-enabled contact center software, with customers across 34 countries and a strong presence in finance, telecom, public sector, and healthcare. Over the past years, the company has systematically built its position across its Nordic home market: Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The acquisition of Telia's contact center software platform ACE strengthens this Nordic foundation. The acquisition further supports LeadDesk's vision of becoming Europe's most trusted AI-driven, voice-first customer interaction platform.

The contact center software platform ACE is a Swedish provider of cloud-based contact center and customer communications software, specializing in omnichannel customer engagement, workflow automation and analytics. With nearly three decades of experience, ACE serves enterprise and public sector customers in Sweden and elsewhere in the Nordics, with approximately 100,000 users. Contact center software platform ACE employs approximately 90 people, located primarily in Uppsala, Solna, Vilnius and Helsinki.

The acquisition combines the ACE contact center software platform's established customer relationships and extensive market expertise with LeadDesk's AI offering, software development capabilities and broader product portfolio. As part of the transaction, LeadDesk will become Telia's strategic partner, under which Telia will continue to sell, deliver and support ACE solutions for its existing and new customers. In addition, LeadDesk and Telia will provide the contact center software platform for Telia's internal operations.

ACE's customers will benefit from access to LeadDesk's AI offering, including solutions such as VoiceBot, helping them implement AI in their customer service operations. LeadDesk also sees growing demand for secure, European-built technology as organizations prioritise digital sovereignty. With ACE's long-standing relationships in the public and financial sectors and healthcare services, the combined company is well placed to serve as a trusted partner to these industries, supporting responsible AI adoption in demanding environments. ACE will operate as a standalone business within LeadDesk Group.

Transaction terms

The debt-free purchase price is SEK 25 million and will be paid in cash upon the completion of the transaction. In addition, the transaction includes a revenue-based earn-out consideration of up to SEK 30 million. The potential earn-out will be paid out in 2029. The transaction will be financed through existing cash and credit facilities.

Conditions to completion

Completion of the transaction is subject to clearance under the Swedish foreign direct investment (FDI) screening regime and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in Q4/2026.

Management comments

Olli Nokso-Koivisto, LeadDesk Plc:

"With the acquisition of Telia's contact center software platform ACE, we take a major step in the growth strategy we have been building systematically across the Nordics. The acquisition brings us deep customer relationships and extensive market expertise from ACE, and a team that knows how to deliver business-critical software in demanding environments. Our strategy has always been to build a profitable Nordic home market as the engine for European growth. A strong home market drives product innovation, operational discipline, and the scale needed to compete across borders. With ACE, we strengthen that foundation and will continue to grow across the Nordic countries while expanding in Europe. We see significant opportunity to introduce AI-powered capabilities and expanded services to ACE's existing customers, deepen our presence in the Swedish market, and serve the growing demand for secure, sovereign European technology. Sweden becoming our largest market is a testament to how far we have come and to the opportunity ahead. We are also pleased to establish a long-term strategic partnership with Telia, ensuring continuity for customers while supporting future innovation and growth."

Alexandra Fürst, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Telia Company:



"The ACE software platform is a highly valued part of Telia's contact center offering, and I am proud of what our teams have built over the years. With its strong Nordic heritage, dedicated focus on contact center technology and strong cultural fit, LeadDesk is an ideal strategic partner for the next chapter of ACE and the right long-term home for the software platform. Through this partnership, we can combine Telia's strong customer relationships and service capabilities with LeadDesk's innovation capacity and product expertise, creating an even stronger value proposition for customers while ensuring the software platform has the scale and investment needed to thrive in the years ahead."

Key figures for the ACE contact center software platform

As the transaction is structured as a carve-out of the ACE contact center software platform from a larger business, historical standalone financial information is not available. The reported figures are pro forma estimates for the transferred business based on the preceding 12 months. The acquired balance sheet items consist primarily of intellectual property rights and capitalized development costs.

EUR, million 2026 Revenue (pro forma) 13.1 EBITDA (pro forma) 0.1 Total transferring assets (pro forma) 5.0

EBITDA is presented prior to capitalization of development costs. As part of the LeadDesk Group, the ACE contact center software platform is expected to generate higher EBITDA, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to LeadDesk's earnings per share.

Guidance (unchanged)

The transaction has no impact on LeadDesk's guidance for 2026. The company expects its EBITDA margin to be 15-20% in 2026.

Briefing

The company will organize a virtual briefing for investors, media, and analysts together with the half year review on 14 August 2026.

For further information

Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO, LeadDesk Plc

+358 44 066 5765

olli.nokso-koivisto@leaddesk.com

Certified advisor:

Oaklins Finland Ltd, tel. +358 9 6129 670

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Relevant media

http://www.leaddesk.com

LeadDesk Plc in brief

LeadDesk is a leading European provider of cloud-based sales enablement and customer service software (CCaaS). LeadDesk cloud software, powered by artificial intelligence, improve customer experience and sales productivity. Over 30,000 customer service and sales professionals work more efficiently with LeadDesk's software products weekly. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 39.4 million, most of which came from outside Finland. The Group has offices in eight European countries. LeadDesk Plc's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Finland marketplace under the ticker LEADD. www.leaddesk.com

Contact center software platform ACE in brief

Contact center software platform ACE is a Swedish provider of cloud-based contact center and customer communications solutions. With nearly three decades of experience, Contact center software platform ACE serves enterprise and mid-market clients across Sweden, with particular strength in the public sector, healthcare and financial services. The business employs approximately 90 people and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.