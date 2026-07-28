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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 16:14
520,50 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax and Meta Enter AI Content Partnership

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has entered into an AI content partnership with Meta Platforms ("Meta").

Under the agreement, Meta will have access to Newsmax's digital news content. Meta will be able to draw upon Newsmax's significant current reporting as well as archived content across its platforms to support AI queries across Meta's apps and devices.

"Newsmax applauds the significant resources Meta is putting into AI to keep America at the forefront of this emerging technology," commented Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "We are pleased to work with Meta to help ensure users have access to timely, high-quality journalism through AI technologies."

Newsmax views this agreement as an important step in its broader strategy to work with leading technology companies, expand the reach of its journalism and make the Company's distinctive perspective available through emerging AI technologies.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 26 million combined followers. Reuters Institute has said Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected international revenue growth, anticipated partner launches, advertising and licensing opportunities, distribution expansion, geographic growth, future business performance, timing of localized channel launches, partner performance, and anticipated benefits of international distribution and licensing arrangements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays or changes in partner launches, failure of partners to launch or operate localized channels as expected, termination or modification of agreements, lower-than-expected advertising demand, changes in distribution arrangements, foreign currency fluctuations, regulatory, political and geopolitical risks, local market conditions, competitive conditions, revenue recognition timing, collection risk, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-and-meta-enter-ai-content-partnership-1197285

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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