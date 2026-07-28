Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued momentum across the Loki Copper Zone and the broader Loki structural corridor at its 100%-owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat"), located in the heart of the prolific White Gold District of the Yukon Territory (Figure 1).

The Company is advancing three-dimensional (3D) inversion modelling of historical airborne VTEM (versatile time-domain electromagnetic) geophysical data over the Loki Copper Zone (the "Loki Target"), together with 3D inversion of magnetic data spanning the broader Loki and Loki West targets. The resulting 3D resistivity and magnetic-susceptibility models are expected to meaningfully sharpen copper drill targeting along the Loki structural corridor by resolving conductive, potentially sulphide-related features and associated structures at depth.

Building on this work, Stakeholder is planning a robust 1,250-sample soil geochemical sampling program, together with concurrent geological prospecting, over the Loki West and newly staked Loki East targets. These programs extend the Company's footprint along one of the district's most prospective copper corridors and will commence as soon as crews become available (Figure 2).

Highlights

3D geophysical inversions: Three-dimensional (3D) inversion of a historical helicopter-borne VTEM (electromagnetic) data acquisition flown in 2017 by Geotech Ltd. over the Loki Copper Zone (the Loki Target), together with 3D inversion of UAV magnetic data flown by Overhead Intelligence Inc. in 2024 over the area covering the Loki and Loki West targets, is nearing completion and will refine copper drill targeting along the Loki structural corridor. Data processing is being completed by GroundTruth Exploration Ltd. and will provide insights on the mineralized intrusions now being targeted for drilling.

1,250-sample soil program: A large-scale, 1,250-sample soil geochemical sampling program is planned over the Loki West and newly staked Loki East targets to define and expand copper-in-soil anomalies identified along the Loki structural corridor (Figure 2).

Concurrent prospecting and new ground: A prospecting program will run concurrently with the soil survey. The recently staked Loki East target meaningfully extends the Company's coverage of the prospective Loki structural corridor to the southeast. Field work is set to begin as soon as crews can be scheduled onsite.

Strategically Positioned in the Heart of an Advancing District

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project occupies what management believes to be one of the most strategic land positions in the rapidly advancing White Gold District. The property lies immediately northeast of, and adjacent to, Talamore Mining's Coffee Gold Mine Project, which is currently under development as one of Canada's newest gold mines (Figure 1).

Figure 1

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The Northern Access Route (NAR), now under construction to service the Coffee Gold Mine Project, traverses through the center of the Ballarat property - delivering 20 km of new, mine-grade road infrastructure directly across Stakeholder's ground and dramatically enhancing future access for exploration and development (Figure 2).

Figure 2

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Sharpening Focus on the Loki Copper Targets

Results from the upcoming soil geochemical and prospecting program will be integrated with the completed 3D VTEM and magnetic inversion models to prioritize and refine copper drill targets along the Loki structural corridor (Figure 2 above) ahead of future drill testing. The newly staked Loki East target, located at the southeastern extension of the corridor, will be systematically evaluated for the first time as part of this program.

"Refining our understanding of the Loki copper system is a top priority for the 2026 field season. The 3D VTEM and magnetic inversions are giving us an increasingly clear three-dimensional picture of the Loki structural corridor, and the upcoming soil and prospecting programs will extend that picture across the Loki West and the newly staked Loki East targets," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

"The Loki structural corridor sits across the heart of the Ballarat property, with direct access provided by the Coffee Mine's Northern Access Route. Pairing modern 3D geophysical modelling with systematic soil geochemistry and prospecting, positions us to build a robust pipeline of high-quality copper and critical mineral exploration targets in the center of one of Canada's most active new mine development districts."

Adam Fage MSc., P.Geo is an independent geological consultant and the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 1,140 contiguous mineral claims covering 22,700 hectares and spanning 20 km of the Coffee Mine Project's "Northern Access Route (NAR)", which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project, which is being developed by Talamore Mining Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings, Stakeholder is advancing exploration on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone - two compelling exploration targets separated by some 8 km, prospective for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route (NAR), in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is pursuing opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.