

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $559 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $469 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $680 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $4.505 billion from $3.862 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $559 Mln. vs. $469 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.505 Bln vs. $3.862 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.85 To $ 0.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.9 B To $ 5.0 B



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