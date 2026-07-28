Revenue of 19.9 M€ at variable1 exchange rate, representing a 19,9% increase compared with the first half of 2025 (€16.6 million)

Continued industrial expansion with the implementation of the second phase of production line automation and the start of construction on a new facility

Favorable commercial momentum, driven by growth in end markets

Confirmation of all 2028 business, operational, and financial objectives

Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces today its revenue for the first half of 2026.

Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "SEMCO Technologies continues its growth trajectory, driven by consistently strong demand from its international equipment manufacturer customers. This performance reflects our ability to acquire new customers while supporting the expansion of our long-standing customers. It demonstrates the unique positioning of our technological solution, which remains resilient to current macroeconomic and geopolitical fluctuations. At the same time, we are continuing to strengthen our manufacturing capacity by implementing the second phase of automation for our production lines and beginning construction of new facility, which will enable us to support this growth sustainably and effectively."

Strong growth in the first half of 2026

In the first half of 2026, SEMCO Technologies reported revenue of €19.9 million1, up +19.9% compared with the first half of 2025 (€16.6 million). At constant exchange rates, revenue for the first half of 2026 totaled €20.1 million2 representing an increase of +21,1%.

This performance confirms the strength of the Group's commercial momentum, driven by the expansion of its customer base and the ramp-up of its historical customers, in an environment favorably influenced by growth in end markets.

In a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment marked by numerous uncertainties, SEMCO Technologies' business remains on a positive trajectory. This resilience is driven by the unique technological positioning of its eChucks. Although they generally account for less than 1% of the cost of the equipment in which it is integrated, these components play a critical role in that equipment's performance and reliability. The critical nature of eChucks, combined with their modest share of the total equipment cost, helps limit the Group's sensitivity to cyclical fluctuations in the sector and supports the recurring and stable nature of customer demand.

Continued automation of industrial operations and start of construction on a new production facility

Following the commissioning in 2025 of its first automated screen-printing line, which doubled production capacity, SEMCO Technologies reached a new milestone in the first half of 2026 with the rollout of the second phase of its automation program. This phase resulted in the commissioning of new automated lines, specifically dedicated to polishing operations. At the same time, the Group began construction of a new industrial facility adjacent to its Montpellier site to anticipate future capacity expansion needs and sustainably support its growth trajectory. The building is expected to be completed in January 2027, prior to the installation of industrial equipment.

These investments will enable the Group to triple its production capacity by 2028, compared to the level at the beginning of 2025, in line with the roadmap presented at the time of its initial public offering.

In addition to increasing production capacity, these investments also help boost productivity, improve the quality of industrial processes, and ensure adherence to manufacturing deadlines.

Considering the business momentum observed since the start of the year and the ongoing expansion of its manufacturing capacity, SEMCO Technologies reaffirms all the targets announced at the time of its Initial Public Offering.

2028 Revenue Over €55 million3 Distribution of net income Over 30%4 EBIT margin Over 40%

Next financial announcement: half-year results for 2026, 22 September 2026 after market close.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

1 At a variable exchange rate, calculated using the average EUR/USD rate as of June 30, 2026, of 1.167 2 At a constant exchange rate, calculated using the average EUR/USD rate as of June 30, 2025, of 1.093 3Target calculated using the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of December 31, 2024, of 1.0823 4 Payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728925183/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu