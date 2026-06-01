Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN code: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces its inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders index.

The Euronext Tech Leaders Index includes more than 110 high-growth, leading technology companies listed on Euronext markets (Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo, Paris).

By joining this index, SEMCO Technologies joins a vast ecosystem dedicated to the tech sector and benefits from numerous services designed to support selected companies in their listing process, privileged access to international investors and a central place in innovation forums.

Laurent Pélissier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SEMCO Technologies, said: "We are very proud to join Euronext Tech Leaders, which brings together the most successful European technology players. This distinction underlines SEMCO Technologies' growth momentum and strengthens our visibility with international investors. It supports our ambition for development and innovation on a global scale."

For more information about the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative:

https://www.euronext.com/en/raise-capital/euronext-tech-leaders

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million¹ as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/fr/

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601518769/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tél: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu