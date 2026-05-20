Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announces that it has secured additional production capacity at its industrial site in Montpellier to support the Group's future capacity expansion needs.

This additional extension project, funded by SEMCO Technologies' majority shareholder1, is expected to ultimately enable the company to significantly increase its production capacity to meet growing demand and thereby support its medium- and long-term growth trajectory.

Laurent Pélissier, Chairman and CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "This extension project allows us to reliably anticipate the future needs of our markets while enhancing our organization's flexibility and our ability to adapt to changing demand."

Starting in 2025, SEMCO Technologies began automating its eChuck production facility in Montpellier, notably with the commissioning of an automated screen-printing line at the end of the year and the ongoing automation of polishing operations, which is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026. These developments will help improve productivity, process reliability, and the site's capacity to support the ramp-up in activity.

As part of this proactive approach to managing its industrial capacity-and in an industry context driven by growing demand from end-user industries, SEMCO Technologies sought to secure access to additional independent industrial infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of its current site.

SEMCO Technologies will thus have exclusive use of a new building spanning over 900 m², which may include a cleanroom of approximately 500 m² and a controlled-environment room of approximately 200 m², designed to accommodate the Company's infrastructure when the time comes, ultimately enabling it to double its production capacity once again.

If the Company were to proceed with the construction of the cleanroom and the deployment of automated production lines within this new facility to support the ramp-up of its operations, the associated investment program would represent an estimated CAPEX of approximately €5 million.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million¹ as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/fr/

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

1 ECM Technologies: A simplified joint-stock company (478 969 173 RCS Grenoble), wholly owned by ECM Group (880 360 425 RCS Grenoble), which is itself 64.70% owned by LaMa, a company wholly owned by Mr. Laurent PELISSIER (Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Ms. Marlène PELISSIER (director of the Company), and their family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520078363/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tél: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu