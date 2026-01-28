Historical 2025 revenue of €34.7 million1 at constant exchange rates, up +31.5% compared to 2024

€33.0 million 2025 annual target exceeded1

Confirmation of all commercial, operational, and financial targets

Regulatory News

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces today its annual revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "We are proud to have achieved record revenue for 2025, exceeding our initial public offering target and confirming the relevance of our growth strategy. These results reflect the commitment of our teams and the success of our technological and commercial developments. On the strength of the recent restructuring of our technical teams, the acceleration of industrial automation, and the opening of our commercial subsidiary in China, we are entering 2026 with confidence and determination."

Strong growth in 2025 to achieve record revenue

In 2025, SEMCO Technologies achieved revenue of €34.71 million, compared with €26.4 million in 2024, an increase of +31.5%. At variable exchange rates, 2025 revenue will be €34.2 million2, an increase of +29.5%.

This result exceeds the annual target of €33 million1 set during the Group's initial public offering in June 2025.

This momentum is driven by the continued qualification of eChucks with new customers and the strengthening of SEMCO Technologies' collaboration with its long-standing customers, leaders in the sector. It is also supported by sustained growth in end-use industries, including generative artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G networks, electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as defense and healthcare technologies. It illustrates the growing interest of major players in the semiconductor industry in SEMCO Technologies' solutions and consolidates its position as a provider of strategic, high value-added solutions.

Achievement of several key milestones in the execution of the growth strategy

In the second half of 2025, SEMCO Technologies completed several key steps in the execution of its growth strategy. The Group opened its Chinese subsidiary, SEMCO Technologies Tianjin, to deploy a more proactive commercial strategy and strengthen its presence in the Asian market.

SEMCO Technologies also launched a new automated screen-printing line, doubling its production capacity while maintaining yield and quality levels in line with the most rigorous standards in the semiconductor industry. This new line will support the Group's high level of activity.

Finally, the Group has appointed a Technical Director, Clément Dupuy, who will be responsible for driving innovation and co-development of eChucks with customers and prospects.

Short- and medium-term outlook

Driven by this momentum, its established capacity for innovation and industrial expertise, and its strengthened position in the Asian market, SEMCO Technologies reaffirms all the guidance announced during its initial public offering.

2025 2028 Revenue Target of €33 million exceeded3 Over €55m3 Distribution of net income At least 30%4 At least 30%4 EBIT margin c.38,5% Over 40%

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €34.7 million1 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ('AMF'), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

1 Calculated at the average EUR/USD rate of 1.0823 on December 31, 2024.

2 Calculated at the average EUR/USD rate of 1.1293 on December 31, 2025.

3Target calculated at the average EUR/USD rate of 1.0823 on December 31, 2024.

4Payment in 2026 for the 2025 financial year payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128068778/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Medias Relation NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu