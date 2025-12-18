Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announces its 2026 financial calendar.

Events Dates* 2025 annual revenue January 28, 2026 2025 annual results April 13, 2026 Annual General Meeting June 29, 2026 First half 2026 revenue July 28, 2026 First half 2026 results September 22, 2026

Note (*): All publications will be made after the markets close. Information subject to change

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million1 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

1 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218019123/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Medias Relation NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu