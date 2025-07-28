Strong revenue of €16.6 million in the first half of 2025, in line with the annual guidance of around €33 million

Strengthening of industrial capacity starting in the second half of 2025

Confirmation of all the Group's commercial, operational and financial guidance

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces today its revenue for the first half of 2025.

Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "With revenue of €16.6 million in the first half of the year, we are delivering a solid performance, reflecting strong demand from our international OEM customers for our eChucks, strategic components supporting the production of advanced semiconductors. This also reflects the robustness of our industrial model, which enables us to ensure production and delivery in line with our customers' expectations. Backed by these strengths, which support our long-term growth, and with the expansion of our production capacity starting in September 2025, we approach the remainder of the year with confidence and determination, reaffirming the guidance we announced at the time of our initial public offering. As a reminder, we were recently pleased to announce the great success of this operation, with the offering oversubscribed 5.6 times for total demand of €225.7 million."

Strong revenue in the first half of 2025

Following the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30 April 2024, there is no comparable basis for the revenue for the first half of 2024. This strategic decision is in line with SEMCO Technologies' commitment to focus exclusively on the development and manufacture of electrostatic chucks for the semiconductor industry.

In the first half of 2025, SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €16.6 million, reflecting solid business activity. This performance was driven by the continued qualification of its products with new customers and sustained momentum with its existing customers, supported by strong pricing power.

SEMCO Technologies has confirmed its ability to de-correlate its performance from semiconductor market cycles and the international macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. As such, uncertainty surrounding import fees had no impact on business. This is mainly due to the differentiating technological advantage of eChuck, which generally costs less than 1% of the equipment in which it is integrated. This unique positioning significantly limits the impact of tariff pressures within the sector on SEMCO Technologies' order volume.

This commercial performance is fully in line with the Group's forecasts and is on track to achieve the annual revenue guidance of around €33 million announced during SEMCO Technologies' Initial Public Offering.

Increased production capacity in the second half of 2025

SEMCO Technologies recently began operating a new clean room for the deployment of a production line. This facility, currently in semi-automatic mode, will be fully automated by September 2025. It should double annual production, with an additional production capacity of 2,000 eChucks.

To finance these developments, the Company will allocate a portion of the funds raised during the IPO, in line with the reasons stated in the Offer.

Confirmation of all Group's commercial, operational and financial guidance

Backed by solid business performance and enhanced industrial capacity, SEMCO Technologies reaffirms all of the guidance announced at the time of its initial public offering, namely:

2025 2028 Revenue c.€33m of which 100% backed as of end April Over €55m Distribution of net income At least 30%1 At least 30%1 EBIT margin c.38,5% Over 40%

Next financial announcement: half-year results for 2025, 25 September 2025 after market close.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million2 on December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ('AMF'), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

1 Payment in 2026 for the 2025 financial year payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year

2 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

