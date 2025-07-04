Total transaction amount of €45 million (including €41 million of sale) after exercise of the Extension Clause to €5 million, which may be increased to approximately €46,2 million (including €42,2 million of sale) if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised

Offering oversubscribed 5.6 times with total demand of €225.7 million, including:

197.3 million euros under the Global Placement

- 28.4 million euros under the Fixed Price Offering

Market capitalisation of €154 million

Settlement-Delivery on July 8, 2025

Trading on Euronext Growth® Paris scheduled to start on July 9, 2025

(ISIN: FR0014010H01 Ticker: ALSEM)



This press release must not be published, distributed or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan.

SEMCO Technologies, a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces the great success of its Initial Public Offering on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014010H01 Ticker: ALSEM).

The Offering was supported by leading French and international institutional investors, reflecting their confidence in SEMCO Technologies' strategy and growth outlook. The Offering also attracted strong interest from individual shareholders to support the Company in its development.

Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "We are very proud to announce the successful IPO of SEMCO Technologies. We would first like to warmly thank all institutional and individual investors who have placed their trust and confidence in us by participating in this operation. These words are also addressed to all our employees who work hard every day to successfully deliver an essential component for semiconductor production worldwide. Our echucks ensure the stability, purity and thermal control of silicon wafers during the most sensitive and value-added stages of front-end production. The funds raised (c. €3.2 million) will enable us to accelerate the Group's growth momentum around three objectives: expanding our production capacity, continuing to invest in disruptive technological innovation, and strengthening our international presence. This IPO marks a major opportunity to further advance French industrial ambition, based on excellence and precision, in the service of leading global semiconductor equipment manufacturers facing major technological innovation challenges to address end markets related to AI, defence and healthcare, among others."

Reminder of the reasons for the Offering: strengthen an ambitious growth strategy based on three main pillars

The Company's initial public offering is primarily intended to provide liquidity to the Selling Shareholder1: it is specified that, in this case, only the Selling Shareholder will receive the proceeds from the Offer relating to the Initial Secondary Shares, the Additional Secondary Shares and the Supplementary Secondary Shares, if any.

The estimated net proceeds from the issue of New Shares (c.€3.2 million) will provide SEMCO Technologies with the financial resources necessary to implement its growth strategy and will be allocated to financing the following strategic objectives:

approximately 60% of funds will be allocated to continuing investments in automation and optimization of industrial facilities, and to setting up new production units;

approximately 30% of funds will be allocated to continuing technological development of the Group's offering, through internal development or targeted acquisitions;

approximately 10% of the funds will be allocated to accelerating the Group's commercial strategy;

In order to finance its growth strategy, in addition to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering, based on a capital increase of €3.2 million and requirements of approximately €10 million, the Group estimates that it will need to raise approximately €7 million. The Group may draw on other sources of financing available to it, including its available cash resources or bank loans.

Result and allocation of the Offer

As announced by the Group at the time of the Offer's launch, the Offer Price was set by the Company's Board of Directors on 23 June 2025 at €15.00 per share.

The Board of Directors, meeting today, decided to realise a capital increase of €4.0 million through the issue of 266,666 new shares and to acknowledge the sale of 2,733,333 shares by Selling Shareholder, corresponding to a total amount of approximately €41 million, including the sale by the Selling Shareholder of 333,333 Additional Sold Shares upon partial exercise of the extension clause, for an amount of €5,0 million.

Within the framework of the offer, 3,079,999 offered shares were allocated as follows:

Global Placement: 2,812,965 shares allocated to institutional investors (i.e. 91% of the total number of shares offered)

Fixed Price Offer ("FPO"): 267,034 shares allocated to the public (i.e. 9% of the total number of shares offered)2

Within the framework of the FPO, A1 orders (from 1 to 250 shares inclusive) will be filled at a rate of 24%. The total demand expressed in the FPO was partially filled due to very high demand for the transaction.

Based on the IPO price of €15.00 per share and the 10,266,666 existing shares at the end of the transaction, SEMCO Technologies' market capitalisation amounts to €154 million.

The Settlement-delivery of the FPO and the Global Placement are expected to take place on 8 July 2025, and trading of SEMCO Technologies shares on Euronext Growth® Paris should begin on 9 July 2025 under ISIN code FR0014010H01 and ticker ALSEM.

Reminder of subscription commitments

Mr Laurent PELISSIER, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has committed to subscribing to the Offer for an amount of €230,000. The other members of the board of directors and the current shareholders did not express any intention to subscribe to the Offer.

In addition, the Company has received subscription commitments from third-party investors totaling €23.8 million (representing more than 100% of the Primary Offering and approximately 60% of the Initial Offering, excluding the exercise of the Extension Clause and the Over-allotment Option), namely a subscription commitment from Amiral Gestion for €10 million, a subscription commitment from Mont-Blanc Alpen-Stock for €5 million, a commitment from CDC Croissance for €3 million, a subscription commitment from Crédit Industriel et Commercial for €2.8 million, a subscription commitment from Vatel Capital for €1 million, a subscription commitment from Syquant for €1 million and a subscription commitment from Amundi for €1 million.

Due to strong investor demand, these subscription commitments were partially fulfilled as part of the transaction.

Lock-up commitments

Lock-up commitment by the Company: 180 days from the settlement-delivery of the Offer.

Lock-up commitment by ECM Technologies3: 360 days from the settlement-delivery of the Offer, subject to certain customary exceptions such as transfers to a third party previously authorized by the Global Coordinators, Lead Managers and Associated Bookrunners, which must be accompanied by the transferee's assumption of the commitment for the remaining term of the initial commitment, the contribution to a public tender offer or exchange offer for the Company's shares, or the transfer to a controlled entity.

Over-allotment Option

For stabilization operation needs and to cover potential over-allotments, ECM Technologies4 has granted CIC Market Solutions (the "Stabilizing Agent") an option to acquire 80,000 Additional Shares. These shares will be served only through the sale of shares held by the shareholder ECM Technologies4

This Over-Allotment Option, which will enable any over-allotment to be covered, may be exercised, in whole or in part, at the Offer Price, in a single transaction at any time by the Stabilizing Agent, from the start of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Paris, i.e. according to the indicative timetable, from July 9, 2025, until August 6, 2025 (included).

Breakdown of the Company's capital and voting rights

Following the IPO, SEMCO Technologies' share capital will break down as follows:

Shareholders Before the Offer After 100% of the Offer

and partial exercise of

the Extension Clause After 100% of the Offer

and partial exercise of

the Extension Clause

Over-allotment Option Number of

shares of share

capital and

voting rights Number of

shares of share

capital and

voting rights Number of

shares of share

capital and

voting rights ECM Technologies4 9,999,990 99.9% 7,266,657 70.78% 7,186,657 70.0% Laurent Pélissier 13,296 0.13% 13,296 0.13% LaMa5 10 0.0% 10 0.0% 10 0.0% Free float 2,986,703 29.09 3,066,703 29.78 Total 10,000,000 100.00% 10,266,666 100.00% 10,266,666 100.00%

Free float

The free float will represent approximately 29.09% of the share capital of the Company after the Offer and may be increased to approximately 29.87% of the share capital of the Company if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

Next steps

July 8, 2025 Settlement Delivery of the FPO and Global Placement July 9, 2025 Registering and trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Paris begins Start of the stabilization period, if any August 6, 2025 Deadline for exercising the Over-Allotment Option

End of the stabilization period, if any

Identification codes of SEMCO Technologies shares

Name: SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES

ISIN code: FR0014010H01

Ticker: ALSEM

Financial intermediaries and advisors

Gilbert Dupont TP ICAP CIC Market Solutions Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner Listing Sponsor Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner EY AACE Fieldfisher NewCap Financial Auditors Legal Counsel Financial Communication

Access additional information on the website dedicated to SEMCO Technologies' IPO project: www.semco-tech-finances.com

Availability of the Prospectus

A Prospectus, consisting of (i) the Registration Document approved by the AMF under number I. 25-003, dated June 11, 2025, and (ii) a Transaction Note including a summary of the Prospectus, was approved by the AMF under number 25-234 on June 24, 2025. This Prospectus is available free of charge upon request from the Company's registered office, on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org and on the Company's website at https://www.semco-tech-finances.com/. Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors set out in the Prospectus. Approval of the Prospectus should not be considered as a favorable opinion on the securities offered.

SEMCO Technologies draws the public's attention to Chapter 3, "Risk Factors," in the Registration Document and to Chapter 3, "Market Risk Factors that May Significantly Affect the Securities Offered," in the offering circular. The occurrence of one or more of these risks could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, reputation, financial condition, results of operations or prospects, as well as the market price of SEMCO Technologies.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million6 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, shares in SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES in any country. No offer of shares is being made, nor will be made, in France prior to the approval by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") of a prospectus consisting of the registration document, which is the subject of this press release, and a transaction note (including a summary of the prospectus) that will be submitted to the AMF at a later date.

This press release constitutes promotional communication and is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), which is part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the "EUWA").

This press release does not constitute and should not be considered as a public offering, an offer to purchase or subscribe for, or a solicitation of interest from the public in connection with a public offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The shares or any other securities of SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or are exempt from registration requirements. SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES shares will be offered or sold only outside the United States of America and in offshore transactions, in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act. SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES does not intend to register the offering in whole or in part in the United States of America or to make an offer to the public in the United States of America.

With regard to Member States of the European Economic Area other than France (each a "Member State"), no action has been taken and will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release that would require the publication of a prospectus in a Member State. Consequently, the securities may be offered in these Member States only: (i) to qualified investors, as defined by the Prospectus Regulation; (ii) to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons, other than qualified investors (as defined by the Prospectus Regulation) per Member State; or (iii) in all other cases where the publication by SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES of a prospectus is not required under the provisions of Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation; and provided that none of the offers referred to in paragraphs (i) to (iii) above requires SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES to publish a prospectus in accordance with the provisions of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplement to the prospectus in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this notice, the term "public offer" in relation to securities in a given Member State means any communication addressed in any form and by any means to persons and presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offer and on the securities to be offered, so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for such securities in that Member State.

These sales restrictions in Member States are in addition to any other sales restrictions applicable in Member States.

This press release does not constitute an offer to the public of financial securities in the United Kingdom and is intended only for "qualified investors (as defined in the Prospectus Regulation, which is part of domestic law pursuant to the EUWA), and who are (i) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as currently in force, hereinafter the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) are referred to in section 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc. of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom, or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activities (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may be lawfully communicated, directly or indirectly (all such persons being referred to collectively as "Eligible Persons"). This press release is intended solely for Eligible Persons and may not be used by any person other than an Eligible Person.

This press release contains information about the objectives of SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES and forward-looking statements. This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES considers reasonable. SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. It is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking information. SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as developments in the sector in which SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES' financial position, results, cash flows and the development of the sector in which SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES operates were in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES' future results or developments. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Accordingly, persons physically present in such countries in which the press release is disseminated, published or distributed should inform themselves about and comply with such laws and regulations.

This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan.

_____________________ 1 ECM Technologies, a simplified joint stock company holding virtually 100% of the capital and voting rights of SEMCO Technologies prior to the Offer. ECM Technologies is wholly owned by ECM Group, which is itself 56.08% owned by LaMa, which is wholly owned by Mr Laurent PELISSIER (Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Ms Marlène PELISSIER (director of the Company) and their family. 2 The 267,034 shares allocated in response to orders placed under the FPO represent 10% of the number of shares offered in the framework of the Offer prior to the exercise of the Extension Clause and the Over-allotment Option. 3 It is specified that ECM Technologies' retention commitment does not apply to shares sold in connection with the Offer (including, where applicable, those that would be sold in the event of the Extension Clause being exercised), or to shares that would be sold in connection with the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. 4 ECM Technologies: A simplified joint stock company (478 969 173 RCS Grenoble), wholly owned by ECM Group (880 360 425 RCS Grenoble), itself 56.08% owned by LaMa, wholly owned by Mr Laurent PELISSIER (Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Ms Marlène PELISSIER (director of the Company) and their family. 5 LaMa: A limited liability company (Société responsabilité limitée 452 107 782 RCS Annecy), wholly owned by Mr. Laurent PELISSIER (Chairman and CEO of the Company), Mrs. Marlène PELISSIER (Director of the Company), and their family. 6Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Medias Relation

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu