Exercise of the Over-allotment Option for €1.2 million

Liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale Group)

End of the stabilisation period with early closing on 28 July 2025

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces that, in view of the strong demand expressed in the context of its initial public offering on the Euronext Growth market in Paris, CIC Market Solutions, acting as stabilising agent on behalf of and for the account of the Lead Managers and Associate Bookrunners, has exercised the Over-allotment Option in the amount of €1.2 million, resulting in the sale by ECM Technologies, the main shareholder of SEMCO Technologies, of 80,000 existing Shares at the offer price (€15.00 per share), bringing the total size of the offering to €46.2 million.

The total number of shares offered in the IPO was 3,079,999, including 266,666 new shares and 2,813,333 shares sold as part of the Offer, the extension clause and the over-allotment option. As a result, the free float now represents approximately 29.9% of SEMCO Technologies' share capital.

BREAKDOWN OF THE COMPANY'S CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Following the IPO and the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the distribution of SEMCO Technologies' share capital and voting rights is as follows:

Shareholders After the Offer (Extension Clause Over-allotment Option) Number of shares and voting rights of share capital and voting rights ECM Technologies1 7,186,657 70.0% Laurent Pélissier 13,296 0.13% LaMa2 10 0.0% Free float 3,066,703 29.78 Total 10,266,666 100.00%

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

SEMCO Technologies also announces that it has entrusted Gilbert Dupont with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, applicable since 1 January 2019, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice3

The liquidity contract will take effect on 29 July 2025, with €400,000 in cash allocated to the liquidity account.

END OF THE STABILISATION PERIOD WITH AN EARLY CLOSING ON 28 JULY 2025

The stabilisation period, which began on 9 July 2025, ended early on 28 July 2025.

FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES AND ADVISORS

Gilbert Dupont TP ICAP CIC Market Solutions Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner Listing Sponsor Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner EY AACE fieldfisher NewCap Financial Auditors Legal Counsel Financial Communication

Next financial announcement: half-year results for 2025, 25 September 2025 after market close.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million4 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ('AMF'), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

1 ECM Technologies: A simplified joint stock company (478 969 173 RCS Grenoble), wholly owned by ECM Group (880 360 425 RCS Grenoble), itself 56.08% owned by LaMa, wholly owned by Mr Laurent PELISSIER (Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Ms Marlène PELISSIER (director of the Company) and their family. 2 LaMa: A limited liability company (Société responsabilité limitée 452 107 782 RCS Annecy), wholly owned by Mr. Laurent PELISSIER (Chairman and CEO of the Company), Mrs. Marlène PELISSIER (Director of the Company), and their family. 3 The situations or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity contract, as specified in the liquidity contract, are as follows: Suspension of the contract:

Under the conditions set out in Article 5 of the aforementioned AMF decision. At the initiative of the issuer in certain situations and, in particular, if the issuer no longer has authorisation to repurchase its own shares. Termination of the agreement: By the issuer, at any time, with three months' notice, under the conditions for closing the liquidity account provided for in the liquidity agreement.

By the market maker, with 30 days' notice.

The contract shall be automatically terminated if the parties are unable, in the situation provided for in Article 10 (liquidity account balance), to agree on how to proceed with the contract.

By the facilitator if the Liquidity Provider contract between the facilitator and Euronext Paris is terminated. 4 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

