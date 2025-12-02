Doubling full-year production capacity, in line with the investment strategy for automation and optimization of industrial facilities announced at the time of the IPO

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces the launch of its new automated cleanroom production line at its site in Montpellier.

This new automated production line marks a strategic milestone in SEMCO Technologies' industrial scale-up and its ability to meet customer demands for performance and quality in cutting-edge semiconductors.

An automated and continuously supervised production line

SEMCO Technologies can now gradually scale up its production capacity to 4,000 eChucks per year, hence doubling production compared with the previous setup. Automation of the main ISO 5 clean-room operations screen printing, curing and visual inspections has been designed to operate continuously, 24/7. Automation of the polishing stage is underway and will be put into production at the end of the first half of 2026.

Production automation has been complemented by the implementation of an MES101 system enabling real-time control of the entire manufacturing process: order management, stock tracking, full traceability and performance measurement. Each eChuck requires more than 150 manufacturing steps and more than 2,000 control points, now supervised by automated systems to ensure maximum quality and traceability.

This operational optimization has no impact on the existing teams, who are now responsible for monitoring and ensuring the smooth running of the production line automation.

Enhanced purity and quality of eChuck, accompanied by a significant reduction in scrap rates

The commissioning of this automated production line significantly improves the purity and performance of eChucks, limiting the risks associated with human intervention and particle generation. The first products from this new line have been validated, with yields that are far superior in terms of quality, performance and productivity, confirming the robustness of the automated process and the expected quality gains.

This industrial scale-up paves the way for a more offensive commercial strategy, enabling SEMCO Technologies to meet growing demand, position itself in new markets, and ensure a consistent level of quality.

Laurent TERTRAIS, Deputy General Manager of SEMCO Technologies, states: "The commissioning of this new automated production line is a major milestone for SEMCO Technologies. It enables us to secure a gradual increase in capacity while further enhancing the quality and traceability of our eChucks. Thanks to the deployment of the MES system, we now have real-time production control, which consolidates our operational excellence."

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million2 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

1 MES Manufacturing Execution System: real-time production control system

2 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

