Revenue of €16.6 million1 in the first half of 2025, in line with the annual target of approximately €33.0 million2

Strong EBIT margin and net margin of 38.6% and 24.9% respectively

Highly successful IPO on Euronext Growth® in Paris in July 2025

Confirmation of the Group's commercial, operational and financial targets for 2025 and 2028

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announces its results for the first half of 2025, ended 30 June 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors on 24 September 2025.

Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "In the first half of the year, SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €16.6 million, driven by the qualification of our eChucks with new equipment manufacturer customers and sustained demand from our historical customers. This strong commercial momentum confirms the unique and differentiating positioning of our eChucks, characterized by their high level of technical sophistication, in the service of advanced semiconductor production. Combined with our robust operational expertise, this performance is reflected in an EBIT margin of 38.6%. I would like to thank all our teams for their commitment and contribution to these results. Building on this momentum, we are confidently and determinedly heading into the second half of the financial year, confirming all the objectives we announced at the time of our Initial Public Offering."

Simplified income statement3

In thousands of 30 June 2025 Revenue 16,625 Gross margin 11,099 % gross margin ratio 66.8% Adjusted EBITDA 6,803 % adjusted EBITDA gross margin 40.9% EBIT 6,423 % EBIT margin 38.6% Consolidated net income 4,142 % revenue 24.9%

Strong commercial and financial performance

Following the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30 April 2024, there is no comparable basis for the first half results of 2024. This strategic decision is in line with SEMCO Technologies' commitment to focus exclusively on the development and manufacture of electrostatic eChucks for the semiconductor industry.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to €16.6 million4. This strong activity is based on the continued qualification of eChucks with new customers and the renewed confidence of historical customers who are industry leaders. Thanks to the relatively low cost of the eChuck, representing less than 1% of the equipment in which it is integrated, the Group is demonstrating its ability to decouple its growth from semiconductor market cycles and macroeconomic or pricing uncertainties. This commercial momentum is fully compliant with forecasts and supports the annual revenue target of approximately €33.0 million announced during the Initial Public Offering.5

After considering purchases consumed, the gross margin stands at €11.1 million, i.e. 66.8% of turnover, reflecting the quality of the production process and rigorous management of purchasing costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, after considering non-inventory purchases, personnel expenses, other purchases and external expenses, taxes and other operating income and expenses, amounted to €6.8 million, i.e. 40.9% of revenue.

After considering allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions, EBIT amounted to €6.4 million, i.e. 38.6% of revenue, highlighting the high added value of SEMCO eChucks and excellent operational control.

Net income, after considering financial income, extraordinary income and corporation tax, amounted to €4.1 million (24.9% of revenue), confirming the group's high standards of profitability.

Financial structure solidity

As of 30 June 2025, the Group's cash position stood at €9.8 million, compared with €8.8 million as of 31 December 2024, representing an increase of €1.0 million. Net cash of €6.3 million and shareholders' equity of €14.6 million at 30 June 2025 underscores the strength of the financial structure.

It should be noted that these figures do not include the net amount raised as part of the capital increase carried out during the post-closing Initial Public Offering, amounting to approximately €3 million.

Simplified version of the balance sheet is available in the appendix to the press release.

Highly successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth® in Paris

In July 2025, the Company completed its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth® in Paris. Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the final amount of the offering was increased to €46.2 million, representing 5.6 times oversubscribed offering with total demand of €225.7 million.

Confirmation of all Group's commercial, operational and financial guidance

Backed by solid business performance and enhanced industrial capacity, SEMCO Technologies reaffirms all of the guidance announced at the time of its initial public offering, namely:

2025 2028 Revenue c.€33m of which 100% booked as of end April6 Over €55m6 Distribution of net income At least 30%7 At least 30%7 EBIT margin c.38,5% Over 40%

Publication of the 2025 half-yearly financial report

The SEMCO Group announces that its 2025 half-year financial report, including the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement, is now available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million8 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ('AMF'), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

APPENDICES

Simplified balance sheet

In thousands of euros 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Fixed assets 4,322 7,910 Stocks 7,685 7,103 Customer receivables and other receivables 13,465 12,845 Availability 9,820 8,798 TOTAL ASSETS 35,292 36,656 In thousands of euros 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Equity 14,613 12,613 Provisions 249 301 Financial liabilities 3,448 7,040 Trade payables and related accounts 10,340 9,764 Other payables and accruals 6,642 6,937 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,292 36,656

1 Revenue calculated at the average EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.093 as of 30 June 2025

2 Target calculated at the average EUR/GBP exchange rate of 1.0823 as of 31 December 2024

3 Audited accounts

4 Revenue calculated at the average EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.093 as of 30 June 2025

5 Target calculated at the average EUR/GBP exchange rate of 1.0823 as of 31 December 2024

6 Target calculated at the average EUR/GBP exchange rate of 1.0823 as of 31 December 2024

7 Payment in 2026 for the 2025 financial year payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year

8 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

