Opening of a subsidiary in China to strengthen the Group's commercial and industrial presence in one of its strategic markets

Acceleration of industrial ramp-up through automation of the production process

Strengthening of teams with the appointment of Clément Dupuy as Chief Technical Officer of SEMCO Technologies and Jerry Peng as Technical Referent for the Asian market

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announces the completion of several key milestones in the execution of its growth strategy presented at the time of its initial public offering.

Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "The structuring of our technical teams, the acceleration of industrial ramp-up through automation, and the opening of our Chinese subsidiary are three major milestones in the execution of our roadmap. These advances strengthen our capacity for innovation, our proximity to customers, and the performance and competitiveness of our eChucks, enabling us to address a key market more effectively while maintaining the core of our technological value and intellectual property in France."

Opening of a subsidiary in China to strengthen international positioning

SEMCO Technologies announces the opening of its Chinese subsidiary, SEMCO Technologies Tianjin, marking a key milestone in its international development. This move aims to deploy a more proactive commercial strategy and effectively address the Asian market by strengthening proximity to local customers.

To this end, SEMCO Technologies has set up a dedicated site in Tianjin, in northeastern China, which includes a clean room and benefits from a strategic location near the most important Asian equipment manufacturers.

The subsidiary's main activities will be the assembly of eChucks on locally manufactured pedestals, final equipment testing, and after-sales service.

In line with the Group's industrial strategy, critical eChuck expertise and high value-added developments will remain in France at the Montpellier site, ensuring control of key skills and intellectual property.

The subsidiary will be under the technical supervision of Jerry Peng, an engineer with more than ten years of experience in semiconductor materials. His mission will be to ensure the operational link between the French and Chinese sites and to support SEMCO Technologies' growth in this strategic market.

Accelerating industrial ramp-up through automation

SEMCO Technologies is maintaining to roll out automation at its production facility in Montpellier (France) to support its industrial ramp-up and growing demand for semiconductors.

The Group recently commissioned a new automated screen-printing line, doubling its production capacity while achieving the levels of yield and quality required by the most demanding standards in the semiconductor industry.

A second phase of automation, focusing on polishing operations, is planned for the end of the first half of 2026. These investments will enable SEMCO Technologies to triple its industrial capacity by 2028 compared to the level at the beginning of 2025, in line with the objectives announced at the time of its IPO.

Appointment of a Chief Technical Officer to lead innovation and co-development of eChucks with customers and prospects

Clément Dupuy joined SEMCO Technologies as Chief Technical Officer. As engineer specializing in materials science and engineering, he has gained solid experience at ECM Group, SEMCO Technologies' parent company, where he worked in the semiconductor and photovoltaic sectors, particularly in innovation.

His mission will be to define and lead the Group's technological strategy, accelerate the development of new generations of eChucks, and strengthen co-development initiatives with customers and prospects, in line with our proactive commercial strategy.

In this role, he will support the integration of the latest technological advances and industrial processes to meet the needs of the sector: new thermal constraints, increased performance, and process reliability. He will also contribute to expanding the scope of applications for the Group's technologies, particularly in CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) and ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition), thin film deposition technologies at the heart of semiconductor industrial processes.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million1 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

1 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

