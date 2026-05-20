This press release may not be published, broadcast, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, or Japan.

This press release, and the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, shares of SEMCO Technologies in any country.

Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announced today that it has been informed by ECM Technologies1, the majority shareholder of SEMCO Technologies, of its intention to sell a number of SEMCO Technologies shares representing approximately 45 million euros to institutional investors through an accelerated private placement ("the Transaction").

OBJECTIVE OF THE TRANSACTION

One of the main objectives of the transaction is to increase the liquidity of SEMCO Technologies shares.

Prior to the Transaction, ECM Technologies held 7,186,657 shares of SEMCO Technologies, corresponding to approximately 70.00% of the issued capital and representing 70.00% of the voting rights of SEMCO Technologies.

Following the transaction, ECM Technologies will retain a majority of the Company's share capital and voting rights, in line with its intention to remain the Company's majority shareholder over the long term.

Furthermore, the Pelissier family, through its holding company LaMa, reiterates its confidence in the short, medium, and long-term prospects of SEMCO Technologies and, as such, has indicated its intention to participate in the Transaction.

As a reminder, since the Transaction does not result in the creation of new shares, it is non-dilutive.

TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION

ECM Technologies plans to sell a number of SEMCO Technologies shares representing approximately 45 million euros, through a private placement in the form of an "accelerated book building or "ABB") to institutional investors, which will close no later than May 21, 2026, prior to the opening of trading on Euronext Paris, managed by the Global Coordinators and Associated Bookrunners.

ECM Technologies reserves the right, at its sole discretion and depending on demand, to offer a number of shares worth more than €45 million. The accelerated book-building process for Private Placement will begin immediately following the publication of this press release and is expected to close before the markets open tomorrow, subject to any early closure.

A press release will be issued following the completion of the Transaction to announce the results and terms (number of shares sold) of the Transaction.

ECM Technologies will enter into a lock-up agreement with the Global Coordinators and Associated Bookrunners for a period of 360 days, identical to the one entered into at the time of the Company's initial public offering, covering 100% of the shares not sold as part of the Transaction, subject to certain exceptions, and in particular, the possibility of pledging up to 10% of the balance of ECM Technologies' stake in SEMCO Technologies.

Settlement and delivery of the shares are scheduled for May 25, 2026.

INTERMEDIARIES

In connection with the Offering, CIC CIB and TP ICAP Midcap are acting as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Fieldfisher is acting as legal counsel.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million¹ as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/fr/

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

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1 A simplified joint stock company (478 969 173 RCS Grenoble), wholly owned by ECM Group (880 360 425 RCS Grenoble), itself 64.70% owned by LaMa, wholly owned by Mr Laurent PELISSIER (Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Ms Marlène PELISSIER (director of the Company) and their family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520684315/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tél: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu