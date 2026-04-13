Record 2025 revenue of €34.2 million at variable exchange rates, up +29.5%, exceeding the €33.0 million target¹

Solid financial performance, illustrating the high added value of eChucks and strong operational execution: EBIT margin of 40.7% (at variable exchange rates 1 ), above the 38.5% target (+3.9 points vs. 2024) Net income of €10.1 million, up +46.2% vs. 2024



Proposed dividend distribution equivalent to 45% of net income

Continued execution of an ambitious growth strategy, supported by a broader customer portfolio and the ramp-up of existing customers

Confirmation of all 2028 commercial, operational and financial targets

Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announces its annual results for 2025, ended December 31, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2026.

Laurent Pélissier, Chairman and CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "2025 was an excellent year for SEMCO Technologies, marked by the exceeding of all the targets presented at the time of our Initial Public Offering. Supported by a broader customer portfolio and the successful qualification of our eChucks with new key players in the industry, we recorded revenue growth of more than 30%, reaching €34.7 million. At the same time, the high added value of our eChucks, the continuous improvement of our industrial processes and rigorous operational management enabled us to achieve an EBIT margin of 40.0%, above our target. In a favorable market environment, we are approaching 2026 with confidence and determination, pursuing a strategy built on industrialization, innovation and international expansion."

In thousands of euros (at variable exchange rates) 31 December 2024 31 December 2025 Revenue 26,357 34,155 Gross margin 17,221 22,629 % gross margin ratio 65.3% 66.3% Adjusted EBITDA 10,091 12,640 % adjusted EBITDA margin 38.3% 37.0% EBIT 9,704 13,893 % EBIT margin 36.8% 40.7% Consolidated net income 6,901 10,092 % revenue 26.2% 29.6%

2025 revenue in line with targets, driven by a strengthened customer portfolio

In 2025, SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million¹, exceeding the €33.0 million¹ target set at the time of the Group's Initial Public Offering, compared with €26.4 million in 2024, representing growth of +31.5%. At variable exchange rates, 2025 revenue amounted to €34.2 million, up +29.5%.

This momentum was driven by the continued qualification of eChucks with new customers and the strengthening of collaboration with historical customers, which are industry leaders. SEMCO Technologies entered the 2026 financial year with a portfolio of 17 customers for which the Company ensures serial production of eChucks (compared with 15 in 2025), providing a solid base of long-term recurring revenue. In addition, 6 customers are currently in the prototyping phase, a key step prior to serial production, representing a significant short-term growth lever, while 10 customers are in the qualification phase, strengthening the Group's future development prospects.

The growing interest shown by major players in the semiconductor industry for SEMCO Technologies' solutions further reinforces its position as a supplier of high value-added strategic solutions.

This growth is part of a favorable market environment, supported by the development of end markets, particularly generative artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum technologies, 5G networks, electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as defense and healthcare technologies.

Financial performance reflecting the high value added of eChucks and the operational strength of SEMCO Technologies

After considering purchases consumed, gross margin stood at €22.6 million, i.e. 66.3% of revenue2, reflecting the quality of the production process and effective control of purchasing costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, after considering non-inventory purchases, personnel expenses, other purchases and external expenses, taxes and other operating income and expenses, amounted to €12.6 million, i.e. 37.0% of revenue².

After considering allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions, EBIT amounted to €13.9 million, i.e. 40.7% of revenue², illustrating the high added value of eChucks and very strong operational control.

Net income, after considering financial income, extraordinary income and corporation tax, amounted to €10.1 million (29.6% of revenue²), confirming the Group's high standards of profitability.

Strong financial structure

As of December 31, 2025, the Group's cash position stood at €10.2 million, compared with €7.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash of €7.1 million and shareholders' equity of €23.3 million as of December 31, 2025 highlights the strength of the Group's financial structure.

Dividend payment in respect of the 2025 financial year

In line with the objectives announced at the time of the Initial Public Offering, relating to the distribution of a minimum dividend of 30% of net income, SEMCO Technologies will propose at the General Meeting the payment of a dividend equivalent to 45% of net income for the 2025 financial year. This decision reflects the strength of the results and the intention to monetize part of the value creation while retaining the resources necessary to pursue its growth and development strategy.

The audit of the financial statements as of December 31, 2025, is currently being finalized as of the date of this announcement. The Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2025, are available to shareholders on the Company's website.

Continued execution of an ambitious growth strategy based on three major pillars

In 2026, SEMCO Technologies will continue to implement its growth strategy based on three complementary pillars:

1) Industrial ramp-up and transition to Industry 4.0 production

SEMCO Technologies will continue the automation of its production facilities in Montpellier in order to support growing demand. Following the commissioning in 2025 of a new automated screen-printing line, which doubled its production capacity, a second automation phase, notably covering polishing operations, will be launched during the first half of 2026. These investments will enable SEMCO Technologies to triple its industrial capacity by 2028 compared with the beginning of 2025, in line with the objectives announced at the time of the Initial Public Offering.

2) Continued innovation efforts to support new generations of semiconductors

SEMCO Technologies will strengthen its innovation strategy to consolidate its position as a pure player in the next-generation semiconductor market. In 2025, the Group appointed a Chief Technology Officer to lead its technological strategy and reinforce co-development initiatives with customers. This momentum aims to integrate the latest technological advances and industrial processes to meet the sector's requirements in terms of performance, thermal management and reliability. The Company will also continue to broaden its range of applications, notably towards CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) and ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition), which are at the heart of semiconductor manufacturing processes, with qualification currently underway with several customers in preparation for broader commercialization.

3) Stepped-up international commercial efforts

Backed by the ramp-up of its industrial platform, SEMCO Technologies will continue to deploy a resolutely international commercial strategy and remains fully able to meet all demand in its key markets. The opening of its subsidiary in China in 2025 represents a structuring milestone aimed at strengthening proximity to Asian customers while preserving critical know-how and high value-added activities in France. The Company will also address the US market, which remains strategic, and does not currently plan to deploy a clean room in the United States, as its current capacity enables it to efficiently meet all the needs of this market.

In this context of sustained momentum, marked by the strengthening of its customer portfolio and the continued execution of its growth strategy across its three development pillars, SEMCO Technologies reaffirms all the targets announced at the time of its Initial Public Offering.

2028 Revenue Over €55 millions3 Distribution of net income Over 30%4 EBIT margin Over 40%

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million¹ as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/fr/

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the events and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that SEMCO Technologies considers reasonable. SEMCO Technologies operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. SEMCO Technologies draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the development of the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation, results, cash flows and developments in the sector in which SEMCO Technologies operates are in line with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of SEMCO Technologies' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that any or all of these risk factors or other factors materialise, SEMCO Technologies shall in no event be held liable for any decision or action taken in relation to the information and/or statements contained in this press release or for any damage related thereto. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release. SEMCO Technologies does not undertake to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except where required by law or regulation. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in SEMCO Technologies in any country.

Appendix

Income statement

In thousands of € 2025 Revenue 34,155 Other operating income 4,274 Purchases consumed (12,796) Personnel expenses (3,747) Other operating expenses (6,967) Taxes (66) Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (960) Operating income 13,893 Financial income and expenses (669) Extraordinary income and expenses 332 Income tax (3,464) Consolidated net income 10,092

1 Calculated at the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of 31/12/2025 of 1.293

2 At variable exchange rates, calculated at the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of 31/12/2025 of 1.1293

3 Target calculated at the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of 31/12/2024 of 1.0823

4 Payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413953777/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tél: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu