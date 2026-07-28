

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.363 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $1.202 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.385 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $3.657 million from $3.174 million last year.



KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.363 Mln. vs. $1.202 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $3.657 Mln vs. $3.174 Mln last year.



First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Guidance



Total revenues are expected to be in a range of $4.0 billion +/- $200 million GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.6% +/- 1.0% Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 62.5% +/- 1.0% GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $1.14 +/- $0.10 Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $1.16 +/- $0.10



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