Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 28, 2026.

"We thank our shareholders for their continued support at the Meeting," said Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Gold Corp. "With these approvals behind us, we remain focused on advancing our NAK copper-gold project and executing on our growth strategy."

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold Corp. is focused on advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in central British Columbia, Canada. With substantial financial resources, strong strategic backing from South32, Teck, Eric Sprott, and Ore Group, and a growing technical foundation at NAK, the Company is positioned to pursue district-scale value creation in one of Canada's most important copper-gold belts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "intend", "believe", "outlook", "objective", "potential", "target" and similar words suggesting future events or future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future exploration and development plans at NAK and its other projects, and the Company's future funding position.

Although American Eagle believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307006

Source: American Eagle Gold Corp.