Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Spezial: Steht hier der Turnaround des Sommers?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 17:03
139,52 Euro
-0,41 % -0,57
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,48139,5217:06
139,48139,5017:06
Dow Jones News
29.07.2026 15:03 Uhr
284 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base Prospectus")

DJ Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base Prospectus") 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base 
Prospectus") 
29-Jul-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
(« Issuer ») 

Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base 
Prospectus") relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme and Publication of Annual 
Report 

Dublin, July 29, 2026 

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: 
 
   -- the Supplement, which has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority in accordance 
  with the rules of the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook made pursuant to its 
  rule-making powers under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024; and 
  
 
   -- the audited annual financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 
  March 2026 (the "Annual Report"). 
The Base Prospectus, the Supplement and the Annual Report are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). 
 
Copies of the Base Prospectus, the Supplement and the Annual Report are available upon request at the Issuer's 
registered office, at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416XXX 
Category Code: PSP 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 437846 
EQS News ID:  2373060 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2373060&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.