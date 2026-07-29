Amundi Physical Metals plc: Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base Prospectus")

DJ Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base Prospectus")

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base Prospectus") 29-Jul-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») Publication of a supplement dated 27 July 2026 (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 27 April 2026 (the "Base Prospectus") relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme and Publication of Annual Report Dublin, July 29, 2026 The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: -- the Supplement, which has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with the rules of the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook made pursuant to its rule-making powers under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024; and -- the audited annual financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026 (the "Annual Report"). The Base Prospectus, the Supplement and the Annual Report are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). Copies of the Base Prospectus, the Supplement and the Annual Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416XXX Category Code: PSP TIDM: GLDA LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 437846 EQS News ID: 2373060 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)