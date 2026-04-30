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WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 14:31
156,96 Euro
+1,69 % +2,62
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,87156,9014:40
156,86156,9114:40
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 13:03 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Publication of Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2026 relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "Base Prospectus")

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Publication of Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2026 relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "Base Prospectus") 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Publication of Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2026 relating to the Issuer's Secured 
Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "Base Prospectus") 
30-Apr-2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
(« Issuer ») 

Publication of Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2026 relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC 
Securities Programme (the "Base Prospectus") 

Dublin, 30 April 2026 

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Base Prospectus. 
 
The Base Prospectus has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with the rules of 
the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook made pursuant to its rule-making powers 
under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. 
 
Such approval relates only to securities which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock 
Exchange plc, although any offers of securities to any investor in the United Kingdom pursuant to the Base Prospectus 
must always be in compliance with the selling restrictions set out therein. 
 
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). 
 
Copies of the Base Prospectus are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, 3rd Floor, Waterloo 
Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 425974 
EQS News ID:  2318234 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318234&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.