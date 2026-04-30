DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Publication of Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2026 relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "Base Prospectus")

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Publication of Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2026 relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "Base Prospectus") 30-Apr-2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») Publication of Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2026 relating to the Issuer's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "Base Prospectus") Dublin, 30 April 2026 The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with the rules of the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook made pursuant to its rule-making powers under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. Such approval relates only to securities which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange plc, although any offers of securities to any investor in the United Kingdom pursuant to the Base Prospectus must always be in compliance with the selling restrictions set out therein. The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). Copies of the Base Prospectus are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: PDI TIDM: GLDA LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 425974 EQS News ID: 2318234 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 30, 2026 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)