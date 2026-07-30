Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Media Information - Half-Year Results 2026
Zurich, 30 July 2026
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Strong bookings but temporary decline in profitability
Underperformance of Automated Products weighs on Group profitability
Key Figures Kardex Group
Automated Products expected to pick up again after temporary underperformance
Key Figures Segment Automated Products (Kardex Remstar)
Dynamic Growth at Standardized Systems
Key Figures Segment Standardized Systems (Kardex Mlog, AS Solutions, Rocket Solution)
Promising Outlook for H2 2026 and beyond
Interim Report
Kardex Corporate Profile
Please find more in-depth information about the equity story of Kardex in the IR-Handbook of the company which is regularly updated.
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File: Kardex Media information_HYC 2026
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kardex Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 40
|8050 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)44 419 44 44
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@kardex.com
|Internet:
|www.kardex.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100837282
|Valor:
|100837282
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900JKKMQ07D6QZ480
|EQS News ID:
|2372616
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2372616 30-Jul-2026 CET/CEST