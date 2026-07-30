

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Snam S.p.A (SRG.MI), a natural gas transport company, reported lower profit in the first half of 2026 despite higher revenue, that reflected higher operating costs. Furthermore, the company confirmed its full-year profit guidance.



Net profit attributable to the parent company for the period dropped by 15.2 percent to 650 million euros, from 773 million euros in the same half the previous year.



Total operating costs for the first half of 2026 rose to 455 million euros, from 418 million euros in the same half last year.



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent company went down by 2.3 percent to 733 million euros, from 750 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA, on the other hand, increased by 5.4 percent to 1.57 billion euros, from 1.49 billion euros a year ago.



Total revenues went up to 2.03 billion euros, from 1.91 billion euros in the prior year, reflecting a 6.3 percent change.



Furthermore, the company reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2026 of adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.1 billion euros and adjusted net profit above 1.45 billion euros.



On the Milan Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.98 percent lower at 6.09 euros.



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