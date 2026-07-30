

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UCB S.A. (UCBJY), a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported sharply higher first-half profit, supported by strong revenue growth.



Profit attributable to UCB shareholders increased to €1.111 billion or €5.83 per share from €475 million or €2.50 per share a year ago.



Core profit attributable to shareholders rose 94% to €1.304 billion from €672 million, while core earnings per share increased to €6.84 from €3.53 a year earlier.



EBIT more than doubled to €1.373 billion from €671 million, while adjusted EBIT increased 98% to €1.424 billion from €720 million.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 68% to €1.736 billion from €1.033 billion last year.



Revenue increased 22% to €4.270 billion from €3.487 billion a year earlier.



Net sales rose 23% to €4.088 billion from €3.321 billion, driven by strong growth momentum of Bimzelx, Rystiggo, Zilbrysq, Fintepla, and Evenity.



Looking ahead, the company upgraded its peak sales guidance for Bimzelx to at least €7 billion.



UCB also raised its 2026 financial guidance, expecting revenue growth in the low-teens to mid-teens percentage range at constant exchange rates (CER). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase in the mid-teens to low-twenties percentage range at CER, while excluding other operating one-off items in 2025, adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be in the mid-twenties to low-thirties percentage range at CER.



In Brussels, UCB shares were down more than 9% at €226.90.



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