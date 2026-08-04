Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the Company) is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "Slave Lake Zinc Corp." to "Taltson Critical Minerals Corp." effective August 7, 2026. The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE on or about August 7, 2026 under the new name. The Company's trading symbol will remain "SLZ".

The Company's new CUSIP number following the name change will be 87483K108 and its new ISIN will be CA87483K1XXX. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company in the current name of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement offering of units (each, a Unit) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.04 per Unit, for anticipated gross proceeds of up to $150,000 (the Offering). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (Warrant), where each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (Warrant Share) at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share for a three year period.

One or more insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. If so, then the Company will rely on an exemption from the related party requirements of MI 61-101 for any participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the private placement, and any Warrant Shares to be issued on the exercise of Warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Slave Lake intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital purposes. A finder's fee may be payable with respect to a portion of the Offering.

About Slave Lake Zinc Corp.

We are advancing plans for an airborne geophysical survey over our 100%-owned O'Connor Lake property in the Northwest Territories to refine and prioritize drill targets across our known zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold showings. This upcoming survey-which we are currently raising capital to fund-will allow us to image the regional hydrothermal system to clearly define the highest-priority targets ahead of a future drill program. These efforts build upon our recent work of expanding our land package and interpreting first-pass data, continuing to support our core thesis that the O'Connor Lake and Taltson magmatic zones hold significant potential for world-class base, precious, and critical metals. While we finalize the survey schedule, we invite stakeholders to download our newly published investor deck (View Investor Deck) for a comprehensive overview of our exploration strategy, and remind investors that our shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker SLZ.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's proposed name change, the completion of the private placement, the intended use of proceeds, and planned exploration activities at the O'Connor Lake Project. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307991

Source: Slave Lake Zinc Corp