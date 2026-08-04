

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $985 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $533 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.438 billion or $4.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $14.155 billion from $13.506 billion last year.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $985 Mln. vs. $533 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.80 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $14.155 Bln vs. $13.506 Bln last year.



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