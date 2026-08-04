

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Buc-ee's has filed another trademark infringement lawsuit this time against Beaver's Mini Mart in Beavercreek, Ohio arguing that the small business's cartoon beaver mascot is too similar to Buc-ee's well-known logo.



In the complaint, Buc-ee's says Beaver's mascot with its wide eyes, smiling face, and prominent red color scheme could confuse customers and infringe on its trademark rights. The travel-center chain opened its first Ohio location in April, and its Huber Heights store is about 16 miles from Beaver's Mini Mart.



The lawsuit has sparked strong support for the family-run mini mart, which many customers say has been part of the community for decades. Locals have organized fundraising efforts, including a community 'cash mob' event and a GoFundMe campaign, to help the business pay for its defense.



The case adds to a growing list of trademark disputes brought by Buc-ee's against smaller businesses that use animal-themed branding. It also follows recent public criticism from Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who mocked the company's aggressive legal strategy and even dared Buc-ee's to sue him over parody merchandise inspired by its branding.



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