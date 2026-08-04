

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $105.725 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $107.827 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Essential Utilities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.595 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $530.854 million from $514.907 million last year.



Essential Utilities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $105.725 Mln. vs. $107.827 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $530.854 Mln vs. $514.907 Mln last year.



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