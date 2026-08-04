

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.950 billion, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $895 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.958 billion or $2.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $7.352 billion from $6.798 billion last year.



Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.950 Bln. vs. $895 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.53 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $7.352 Bln vs. $6.798 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 4 % To 6 %



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