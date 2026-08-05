

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYKA.F) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY67.109 billion, or JPY166.10 per share. This compares with JPY50.287 billion, or JPY116.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to JPY727.656 billion from JPY600.926 billion last year.



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY67.109 Bln. vs. JPY50.287 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY166.10 vs. JPY116.74 last year. -Revenue: JPY727.656 Bln vs. JPY600.926 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 594.49 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.881 T



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