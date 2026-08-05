

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.9656 against the euro and 1.2008 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.9628 and 1.1993, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged down to 0.5866 and 92.40 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5876 and 92.66, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.00 against the euro, 1.22 against the aussie, 0.56 against the greenback and 91.00 against the yen.



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