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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 18:53
6,860 Euro
+0,22 % +0,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7556,94508:59
0,0000,00008:56
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2026 08:26 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hacksaw Openrgs Welcomes Zerplaay Games As New Partner Studio

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) OpenRGS has welcomed Zerplaay Games as its latest partner studio, further strengthening its growing ecosystem of independent game developers.

Through the partnership, Zerplaay Games will develop and launch its upcoming titles via OpenRGS, benefiting from Hacksaw Gaming's global distribution network and the tools needed to scale across multiple locally licensed online gaming markets.

Peter Van Treuren, Co-Founder and CEO of Zerplaay Games:
"At Zerplaay, we've built our studio around one simple belief: exceptional games are created when world-class game development meets cinematic storytelling. That's why we've brought together industry veterans from online gaming alongside professionals from the film industry, creating a team with a unique perspective on entertainment. Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming gives us the perfect platform to turn that vision into reality, delivering distinctive, high-quality titles to players across the globe. We couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"One of the greatest strengths of OpenRGS is the variety of creative talent it continues to attract, and Zerplaay Games is another fantastic addition to the ecosystem. Their approach to combining game development with cinematic storytelling immediately caught our attention, and we're looking forward to working together as they bring that vision to operators around the world."

Through OpenRGS, partner studios gain access to Hacksaw Gaming's technology, distribution network and strategic expertise, helping accelerate development while bringing games to operators worldwide.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW OPENRGS WELCOMES ZERPLAAY GAMES AS NEW PARTNER STUDIO

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-openrgs-welcomes-zerplaay-games-as-new-partner-studio-1201702

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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