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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 10:12
6,550 Euro
-0,30 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6856,74511:16
6,7106,71511:13
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 10:26 Uhr
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Hacksaw Gaming Announces Hollywoodbets Partnership In South Africa

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with Hollywoodbets, bringing its standout slot portfolio to players on the operator's platform in South Africa.

One of the most recognised names in South African online gaming, Hollywoodbets traces its origins back to "Winning Form", a racecard publishing business deeply rooted in the country's horse racing scene. Since opening its first branch in Durban in 2000, the brand has grown into one of the market's leading omnichannel operators.

Today, Hollywoodbets combines a major online gaming platform with an extensive retail footprint of more than 80 physical branches across South Africa, delivering a broad gaming experience to players nationwide.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"Hollywoodbets is one of the most established and recognisable brands in South African online gaming, and we're delighted to partner with them as we continue to grow. Their strong local heritage, combined with an impressive retail and online reach, makes them an exciting partner for Hacksaw."

The partnership marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's continued global growth, as the company strengthens its ability to follow leading operators across markets worldwide.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES HOLLYWOODBETS PARTNERSHIP IN SOUTH AFRICA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-hollywoodbets-partnership-in-south-afric-1197909

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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