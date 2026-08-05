

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz Group Ltd (SDZNY) released earnings for first half that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $109 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $377 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sandoz Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $750 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $5.761 billion from $5.232 billion last year.



Sandoz Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $109 Mln. vs. $377 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $5.761 Bln vs. $5.232 Bln last year.



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