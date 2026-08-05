

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFF.PK) revealed a profit for first half of EUR551 million



The company's bottom line came in at EUR551 million, or EUR2.52 per share. This compares with EUR552 million, or EUR2.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Beiersdorf AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to EUR4.952 billion from EUR5.188 billion last year.



Beiersdorf AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR551 Mln. vs. EUR552 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.52 vs. EUR2.47 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.952 Bln vs. EUR5.188 Bln last year.



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