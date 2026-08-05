

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY141.828 billion, or JPY78.96 per share. This compares with JPY68.422 billion, or JPY38.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to JPY640.914 billion from JPY505.794 billion last year.



Astellas Pharma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY141.828 Bln. vs. JPY68.422 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY78.96 vs. JPY38.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY640.914 Bln vs. JPY505.794 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 167.46 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.220 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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