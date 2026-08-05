

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - RB Global, Inc. (RBA, RBA.TO), a solution provider for heavy equipment and vehicle sellers, reported higher net income for the second quarter due to higher revenue generated. Furthermore, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Net income available to common stockholders went up to $132 million or $0.71 per share from $99.5 million or $0.53 per share in the same quarter previous year.



Excluding Items, net income available to common stockholders climbed to $210.7 million or $1.13 per share from $200.5 million or $1.07 per share a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second year rose to $387.2 million from $364.5 million in the same quarter last year.



Total revenue increased to $1.32 billion from $1.19 million the previous year.



Furthermore, looking ahead for 2026, the guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was raised to $1.50 billion - $1.55 billion, compared to the prior guidance range of $1.49 billion - $1.55 billion.



On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares closed Tuesday's trading 1.50 percent higher at C$156.06.



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