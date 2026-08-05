Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China verschärft den Druck - Heavy Rare Earths werden zum geopolitischen Machtinstrument
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884632 | ISIN: IL0010827264 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.08.26 | 22:00
41,650 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.08.2026 13:15 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Increases 22.8% as Demand Remains Strong and Supply Chain Conditions Ease; Backlog and Long-Term Agreements Reach Record $615 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial highlights:

  • Revenues were $52.9 million, a 22.8% increase compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. For the first half of 2026, revenues increased by 10.4% to $94.1 million compared to $85.2 million in the first half of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased by 23.0% to $13.3 million, representing 25.2% of revenues, compared to $10.8 million (25.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025. For the first half of 2026, gross profit increased by 12.4% to $23.4 million compared to $20.8 million in the first half of 2025 (24.8% of revenues in the first half of 2026 compared to 24.4% of revenues in the first half of 2025).
  • Operating Income increased by 26.8% to $5.6 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $4.4 million (10.3% of revenues) for Q2 2025. For the first half of 2026, operating income was $8.6 million (9.1% of revenues) compared to $8.6 million (10.1% of revenues) in the first half of 2025
  • Net Income of $8.1 million (Diluted EPS of $0.61) compared to $3.4 million for Q2 2025 (Diluted EPS of $0.3). The second quarter of 2026 included a $4.3 million (Diluted EPS of $0.26) net of tax, non-operating gain from the sale of a minority interest in an unconsolidated entity. Excluding the non-recurring benefit, net income would have been $4.66 million, an increase of 35.2% compared to the previous period (and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.35). For the first six months of the year, net profit was $11.5 (Diluted EPS of $0.87) million. Excluding the one-time net impact of the minority interest sale, net profit for the first six months was $8.06 million, an increase of 11.0% compared to $7.3 million in the previous period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million (14.0% of revenues), a 22.7% increase from $6.1 million (14.0% of revenues) for Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2026 increased by 4.1% to $12.3 million (13.1% of revenues) compared to $11.8 million (13.8% of revenues) in the first half of 2025.
  • Cash flow used in operations for the second quarter was $(0.6) million compared to $6.9 million provided by operations in Q2 2025. Cash flow from operations was $1.4 million in the first half of 2026 compared to $1.9 million in the first half of 2025.
  • Backlog and Long-Term Agreements: approximately $615 million as of June 30, 2026, up from approximately $580 million on March 31, 2026, reflecting continued strong customer demand and providing multi-year revenue visibility.

"Continued strong demand and solid execution drove nearly 23% revenue growth and continued profitability improvements," said Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President. "This performance reflects our strategic position in the market, targeting high-demand services backed by established and solid relationships with OEMs. In part, improving supply chain conditions enabled us to convert previously constrained customer demand into revenue in the quarter, further enhancing results. Demand across our end markets remains robust and customer loyalty remained strong despite the supply chain shortages, driving backlog and long-term agreements to the highest in company history. Although supply chain conditions have not fully normalized, we remain focused on securing the components our customers need, reinforcing our position as a trusted aftermarket partner and supporting long-term profitable growth."

"We have expanded our strategic relationship with Honeywell Aerospace" Zamir continued. "We became the sole authorized distributor(*) of spare parts for the 331-200 auxiliary power unit platform (APU), extended our MRO license through 2036, and acquired three Honeywell Aerospace 131-9A APUs to expand our leasing business. These agreements strengthen our position in the APU aftermarket and ensure that we will continue to be a valued partner for Honeywell for a long time to come."

"We believe the combination of historically high customer demand, expanding platform coverage, and a record backlog, combined with improving supply chain conditions, positions TAT well for continued profitable growth," Concluded Zamir.

(*) As previously disclosed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed on July 14, 2026.

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast and conference call today, August 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter results. Investors may register using the link below or by visiting the Company's website.

Webcast Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MRtan_3wQoG9XfDYLkuNeA

Investor Relations Website: https://tat-technologies.com/investors/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its GAAP results, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with additional insight into underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, income taxes, net financial (expenses) income, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on APU's, landing gears and other aircraft components for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operating results, demand conditions, supply chain conditions, customer relationships, backlog conversion, market position, and growth prospects. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations, including, but not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, regional shipping disruptions and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its periodic reports on Form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

Eran Yunger
Director of IR
Tel: +1-980-451-1115
[email protected]

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



June 30,


December 31,

2026


2025





ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$54,629


$51,259

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $228
and $172 as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025,
respectively

38,813


33,420

Inventory

85,189


75,549

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,041


6,071





Total current assets

185,672


166,299





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:




Property, plant and equipment, net

47,001


46,922

Operating lease right of use assets

5,285


5,807

Intangible assets, net

1,884


1,452

Investment in affiliates

5,726


4,905

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

446


398

Deferred tax assets

573


639

Restricted deposit

-


307





Total non-current assets

60,915


60,430





Total assets

$246,587


$226,729

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands







June 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current maturities of long-term debts

$164


$2,227

Accounts payable

18,531


12,986

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

18,309


17,296

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

1,459


1,474





Total current liabilities

38,463


33,983





NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Long-term debts, net

11,018


9,485

Operating lease liabilities

4,032


4,448

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

853


770

Deferred tax liabilities

3,286


1,652





Total non-current liabilities

19,189


16,355





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 7)

-


-





Total liabilities

57,652


50,338

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value

Authorized: 19,000,000 shares at June 30, 2026, and at December 31, 2025

Issued:13,272,610 shares at June 30, 2026, and 13,257,610 shares at December
31, 2025

Outstanding: 12,998,137 shares at June 30, 2026, and 12,983,137 shares
at December 31, 2025

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

137,567


136,578

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

727


643

Retained earnings

52,729


41,258





Total shareholders' equity

188,935


176,391





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$246,587


$226,729





TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

















Revenues:








Products

$15,329


$12,463


$29,235


$25,187

Services

37,609


30,641


64,850


60,059


52,938


43,104


94,085


85,246









Costs:








Products

10,775


9,112


20,874


17,443

Services

28,843


23,167


49,860


47,024


39,618


32,279


70,734


64,467

Gross profit

13,320


10,825


23,351


20,779









Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

535


240


1,106


564

Selling and marketing

2,530


2,185


4,712


4,113

General and administrative

4,632


3,965


8,925


7,497


7,697


6,390


14,743


12,174

Operating income

5,623


4,435


8,608


8,605









Gain on sale of equity investment

4,324


-


4,324


-

Interest expenses

(182)


(324)


(330)


(659)

Other financial expenses, net

(368)


(776)


(181)


(499)

Income before taxes on income

9,397


3,335


12,421


7,447









Provision for income taxes

1,911


211


2,056


803

Income before share of equity investment

7,486


3,124


10,365


6,644









Share in profits of equity investment
of affiliated companies

585


318


1,106


611

Net income

$8,071


$3,442


$11,471


$7,255

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands, except share and per share data



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Earnings per share








Basic

$0.62


$ 0.30


$0.88


$ 0.65

Diluted

$0.61


$ 0.30


$0.87


$ 0.64









Weighted average number of shares
outstanding








Basic

12,987,471


11,447,986


12,985,316


11,196,992

Diluted

13,131,610


11,666,309


13,164,168


11,409,488









TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net income

$8,071


$3,442


$11,471


$7,255

Other comprehensive income (loss), net:








Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

(100)


148


91


676

Net unrealized losses from derivatives

(7)


-


(7)


-

Total comprehensive income

$7,964


$3,590


$11,555


$7,931

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

U.S dollars in thousands, except share data




Share capital


Accumulated









Number of
shares issued

Amount

Additional
paid-in
capital

other
comprehensive
income

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity










BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 20 2 5


11,214,831

$-

$89,919

$452

$(2,088)

$28,249

$116,532

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025:









Comprehensive income


-

-

-

148

-

3,442

3,590

Exercise of stock option


79,633

-

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of
$2,769


1,625,000

-

39,415

-

-

-

39,415

Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance
costs of $413


242,298

-

5,953

-

-

-

5,953

Share based compensation


-

-

291

-

-

-

291

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2025


13,161,762

$ -

$135,578

$600

$(2,088)

$31,691

$165,781










BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 20 2 6


13,257,610

$-

$137,071

$834

$(2,088)

$44,658

$180,475

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026:









Comprehensive income


-

-

-

(107)

-

8,071

7,964

Exercise of stock option


15,000

-

136

-

-

-

136

Share based compensation


-

-

360

-

-

-

360

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2026


13,272,610

$-

$137,567

$727

$(2,088)

$52,729

$188,935













TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

U.S dollars in thousands, except share data

















Share capital


Accumulated





Number of
shares issued

Amount

Additional
paid-in
capital

other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

11,214,831

$-

$89,697

$(76)

$(2,088)

$24,436

$111,969

CHANGES DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025:








Comprehensive income

-

-

-

676

-

7,255

7,931

Exercise of option

79,633

-

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of
$2,769

1,625,000

-

39,415

-

-

-

39,415

Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance
costs of $413

242,298

-

5,953

-

-

-

5,953

Share based compensation

-

-

513

-

-

-

513

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2025

13,161,762

$-

$135,578

$600

$(2,088)

$31,691

$165,781









BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025

13,257,610

$-

$136,578

$643

$(2,088)

$41,258

$176,391

CHANGES DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026:








Comprehensive income

-

-

-

84

-

11,471

11,555

Exercise of option

15,000

-

136

-

-

-

136

Share based compensation

-

-

853

-

-

-

853

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2026

13,272,610

$-

$137,567

$727

$(2,088)

$52,729

$188,935

















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income

$8,071


$3,442


$11,471


$7,255

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

1,391


1,208


2,704


2,513

Non-cash financial expenses

21


600


352


508

Gain on sale of equity investment (Note 4)

(4,324)


-


(4,324)


-

Change in allowance for credit losses

(14)


75


55


25

Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

(585)


(318)


(1,106)


(611)

Share based compensation

360


291


853


513

Deferred income taxes, net

1,615


63


1,700


582

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(8,342)


882


(5,448)


(2,594)

Increase in inventory

(3,453)


(3,434)


(9,883)


(7,295)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,445


1,697


(812)


1,183

Increase in trade accounts payable

2,403


2,972


4,874


3,406

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

850


(529)


952


(3,571)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(562)


6,949


1,388


1,914









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:








Proceeds from sale of equity investment

4,493


-


4,493


-

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,139)


(3,305)


(2,559)


(6,167)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

3,354


(3,305)


1,934


(6,167)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








Repayment of short-term debts

-


(10,719)


-


(4,350)

Repayments of long-term debts

(10,721)


(516)


(11,272)


(1,087)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option

-


48,550


-


48,550

Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option

-


(2,820)


-


(2,820)

Proceeds from long term debt, net

10,877


-


10,877


-

Proceeds from exercise of options

136


-


136


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

292


34,495


(259)


40,293









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,084


38,139


3,063


36,040

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

51,545


5,335


51,566


7,434

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$54,629


$43,474


$54,629


$43,474









Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:








Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$217


$1,688


$299


$1,835

Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and equipment

-


-


-


579

Unpaid issuance costs on long term debt and issuance of shares

152


362


152


362

Unpaid addition to property and equipment and intangible assets

1,140


951


1,140


951

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:








Interest paid

154


249


303


516

Taxes paid

79


176


192


195

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

U.S dollars in thousands






Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026



2025


2026


2025












Net income

$8,071



$3,442


$11,471


$7,255


Adjustments:










Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

(585)



(318)


(1,106)


(611)


Provision for income taxes

1,911



211


2,056


803


Interest expenses

182



324


330


659


Gain on sale of equity investment

(4,324)



-


(4,324)


-


Other financial expenses, net

368



776


181


499


Depreciation, amortization and others

1,445



1,328


2,820


2,691


Share based compensation

360



291


853


513


Adjusted EBITDA

$7,428



$6,054


$12,281


$11,809


TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands






Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026



2025


2026


2025












Net income

$8,071



$3,442


$11,471


$7,255


Adjustments:










Gain on sale of equity investment

(4,324)



-


(4,324)


-


Income tax impact

908



-


908


-


Adjusted net income

$4,655



$3,442


$8,055


$7,255


Earnings per share









Basic

$0.62



$ 0.30


$0.88


$ 0.65

Diluted

$0.61



$ 0.30


$0.87


$ 0.64










Adjusted earnings per share









Basic

$0.36



$ 0.30


$0.62


$ 0.65

Diluted

$0.35



$ 0.30


$0.61


$ 0.64

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.