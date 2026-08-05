

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An armed man has been arrested over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the golf course owned by him.



Jeanine John Taele, 38, was arrested Sunday afternoon with ammunition in possession and a loaded firearm in his pickup truck.



He was charged Tuesday in a federal criminal complaint with a firearm offense. Jeanine John Taele is charged with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.



Taele, who also faces criminal charges in Los Angeles Superior Court stemming from the same incident, is expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Department of Justice.



'While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President's visit,' said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. 'Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring. This investigation remains ongoing.'



'Mr. Taele's troubling behavior at the President's public golf course merely days before the President was expected to arrive raised serious red flags for law enforcement and led to the discovery of an unregistered firearm, a loaded weapon, as well as additional items of concern,' said Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. 'There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump's life, and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, working with our partners at the U.S. Secret Service, the ATF, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, will investigate this case thoroughly.'



Taele was first seen on Friday as federal agents were conducting a security assessment at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes ahead of the president's visit, which was scheduled for August 4.



Federal agents saw Taele walking throughout the golf course at Trump Golf Club, wearing an earpiece, and taking photographs and filming videos of federal agents' security-planning activities. Taele later left the area and drove away.



On Sunday, Taele returned to Trump Golf Club. Golf course staff notified federal agents. Taele told the police that he was employed by the State Department and was at the location for security detail. Taele further admitted to having a loaded firearm in his car, which was parked in the Trump Golf Club parking lot.



Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies learned that Taele was wanted in connection with a robbery case out of El Segundo. Taele was detained and a 16-round magazine containing hollow-point ammunition was found in his pants pockets.



A search of Taele's pickup truck led to the seizure of a loaded 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.



An illegally modified AR-platform rifle, other firearms, and multiple notebooks containing concerning statements were seized from his residence on Monday.



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