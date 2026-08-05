

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $274.4 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $271.2 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $370.4 million or $2.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $6.572 billion from $5.976 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $274.4 Mln. vs. $271.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $6.572 Bln vs. $5.976 Bln last year.



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