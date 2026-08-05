

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has warned that Iran would be 'hit very hard' unless the Strait of Hormuz opens 'very soon'.



Trump's latest rhetoric on the Middle East war came in an interview to Fox News.



'The Strait's going to be open very soon or they are going to get hit very hard,' Trump said Tuesday. 'If they back out again, they are going to get hit really hard. They know that. They understand that. I have no choice,' he added.



Trump made it clear that he prefers negotiations towards a diplomatic agreement ahead of restarting attacks.



'We hit them very, very hard. But the hard hit is yet to come and hopefully we won't have to use it. I hope we won't - we're having very good discussions. They don't like to admit that.'



Meanwhile, US Central Command said the 'southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains free and open for all commercial vessels seeking to transit the international waterway'.



Separately, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that there was a 'chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict.'



On Tuesday, an Indian-flagged oil tanker sank near Yemeni waters in a projectile attack.



oil prices slightly recovered Wednesday after falling to a three-week low amid hopes of a deal the previous day.



Brent crude oil crossed $80 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI traded above $76.



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