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WKN: 861320 | ISIN: US9282981086 | Ticker-Symbol: VHY
Tradegate
05.08.26 | 13:13
34,410 Euro
+2,11 % +0,710
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VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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32,10034,13013:37
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2026 13:18 Uhr
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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 4, 2026.

Highlights

  • 2Q 2026 GAAP revenues of $888.6 million; adjusted revenues of $918.6 million
  • GAAP revenues reduced by $30.0 million of tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit
  • Gross margin was 23.3%; adjusted gross margin was 22.6%
  • Operating margin was 6.0%; adjusted operating margin was 5.8%
  • 2Q 2026 diluted EPS of $0.19
  • 2Q 2026 book-to-bill of 1.32 with book-to-bill of 1.23 for semiconductors and 1.40 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 6.1 months

"For the second quarter, Vishay delivered 9.5% sequential growth to adjusted revenue of $919 million, exceeding the top end of our revenue guidance and representing continued strengthening demand across all end markets, channels and regions," said Joel Smejkel, president and CEO. "Executing as a new company, Vishay 3.0 is focused on supplying our increasing customer count and taking full advantage of the upcycle, outpacing industry growth, while laying the foundation to leverage multi-year demand across all end markets for sustained growth, expanded margins and enhanced stockholder returns."

3Q 2026 Outlook
For the third quarter of 2026, management expects revenues in the range of $945 million and $975 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 24.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss Vishay's second quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and healthcare markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted net revenues; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net revenues, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results and financial trends of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted net revenues, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capacity expansion, multi-year customer demand, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "will," "expect," "going forward" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; volatility in prices for metals and materials; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
July 4, 2026 April 4, 2026 June 28, 2025
Net revenues(a) - 888,575 - 839,242 - 762,250
Costs of products sold(b) 681,193 662,630 613,567
Gross profit 207,382 176,612 148,683
Gross margin 23.3- 21.0- 19.5-
Selling, general, and administrative expenses(c) 153,856 154,488 126,565
Operating income 53,526 22,124 22,118
Operating margin 6.0- 2.6- 2.9-
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (10,333- (9,973- (10,588-
Other (794- 701 747
Total other income (expense) - net (11,127- (9,272- (9,841-
Income before taxes 42,399 12,852 12,277
Income tax expense 14,275 5,688 10,273
Net earnings - 28,124 - 7,164 - 2,004
Basic earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.05 - 0.01
Diluted earnings per share - 0.19 - 0.05 - 0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 136,824 136,045 135,702
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 147,901 137,471 136,167
Cash dividends per share - 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.10
(a) Net revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit.
(b) Costs of product sold for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds received from the U.S. government, with no impact on gross profit.
(c) Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2025 include a ($11,293) benefit recognized upon the favorable resolution of a contingency.
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six fiscal months ended
July 4, 2026 June 28, 2025
Net revenues(d) - 1,727,817 - 1,477,486
Costs of products sold(e) 1,343,823 1,193,249
Gross profit 383,994 284,237
Gross margin 22.2- 19.2-
Selling, general, and administrative expenses(f) 308,344 261,304
Operating income 75,650 22,933
Operating margin 4.4- 1.6-
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (20,306- (19,378-
Other (93- 4,494
Total other income (expense) - net (20,399- (14,884-
Income before taxes 55,251 8,049
Income tax expense 19,963 10,137
Net earnings (loss) - 35,288 - (2,088-
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders - 0.26 - (0.02-
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders - 0.25 - (0.02-
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 136,428 135,750
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 142,680 135,750
Cash dividends per share - 0.20 - 0.20
(d) Net revenues for the six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit.
(e) Costs of product sold for the six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds received from the U.S. government, with no impact on gross profit.
(f) Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the six fiscal months ended June 28, 2025 include a ($11,293) benefit recognized upon the favorable resolution of a contingency.
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited - In thousands)
July 4, 2026 December
31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents - 1,297,309 - 514,966
Short-term investments 5,263 265
Accounts receivable, net 393,373 381,802
Inventories:
Finished goods 184,960 182,444
Work in process 360,965 331,347
Raw materials 261,186 245,412
Total inventories 807,111 759,203
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221,811 231,004
Total current assets 2,724,867 1,887,240
Property and equipment, at cost:
Land 85,711 86,399
Buildings and improvements 841,294 839,856
Machinery and equipment 3,505,644 3,477,884
Construction in progress 558,131 464,475
Allowance for depreciation (3,241,135- (3,195,455-
1,749,645 1,673,159
Right of use assets 122,630 119,746
Deferred income taxes 190,381 183,016
Goodwill 180,027 180,390
Other intangible assets, net 71,266 78,487
Other assets 117,550 112,122
Total assets - 5,156,366 - 4,234,160
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(Unaudited - In thousands)
July 4, 2026 December
31, 2025
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable - 237,482 - 214,984
Payroll and related expenses 179,479 164,114
Lease liabilities 28,241 26,546
Other accrued expenses 310,238 300,031
Income taxes 18,757 14,751
Current portion of long-term debt 737,744 -
Total current liabilities 1,511,941 720,426
Long-term debt less current portion 234,543 950,893
Deferred income taxes 97,488 96,818
Long-term lease liabilities 96,583 95,799
Other liabilities 136,668 109,228
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 166,246 172,723
Total liabilities 2,243,469 2,145,887
Equity:
Vishay stockholders' equity
Common stock 14,129 12,351
Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210
Capital in excess of par value 1,945,629 1,101,086
Retained earnings 900,268 892,232
Accumulated other comprehensive income 51,661 81,394
Total equity 2,912,897 2,088,273
Total liabilities and equity - 5,156,366 - 4,234,160
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Six fiscal months ended
July 4, 2026 June 28,
2025
Operating activities
Net earnings (loss) - 35,288 - (2,088-
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 114,328 109,743
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 24 73
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 21,883 17,456
Deferred income taxes (6,069- (6,034-
Stock compensation expense 20,056 11,736
Other 79 (3,606-
Change in U.S. transition tax liability - (47,027-
Change in repatriation tax liability (2,000- (9,375-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (14,561- (63,571-
Net cash provided by operating activities 169,028 7,307
Investing activities
Capital expenditures (205,862- (126,167-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 221 494
Purchase of short-term investments (5,260- (28,481-
Maturity of short-term investments 262 39,400
Other investing activities (381- (661-
Net cash used in investing activities (211,020- (115,415-
Financing activities
Proceeds from follow-on public offering, net of underwriting discounts and issuance costs 830,250 -
Principal payments on long-term debt - (41,911-
Net proceeds on revolving credit facility 19,000 49,000
Dividends paid to common stockholders (24,805- (24,700-
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,419- (2,419-
Repurchase of common stock - (12,538-
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,013- (3,957-
Other financing activities 10,000 10,078
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 828,013 (26,447-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,678- 18,129
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 782,343 (116,426-
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 514,966 590,286
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 1,297,309 - 473,860
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Schedule of Adjusted Revenue, Gross Profit, and Gross Margin
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarter ended Six fiscal months ended
July 4, 2026 July 4, 2026
GAAP Adjusted(g) GAAP Adjusted(g)
Net revenues - 888,575 - 918,583 - 1,727,817 - 1,757,825
Gross profit 207,382 207,382 383,994 383,994
Gross margin 23.3- 22.6- 22.2- 21.8-
(g) Adjusted net revenues for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 exclude $30,008 for tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit. The tariff refunds are recognized as a reduction of Net revenues and Costs of products sold in the GAAP results. Adjusted gross margin is calculated using adjusted net revenues.
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
July 4, 2026 April 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 July 4, 2026 June 28,
2025
Net earnings (loss) - 28,124 - 7,164 - 2,004 - 35,288 - (2,088-
Reconciling items affecting net revenues:
Tariff refunds passed through to customers 30,008 - - 30,008 -
Other reconciling items affecting gross profit:
Tariff refunds received from U.S. government (30,008- - - (30,008- -
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:
Favorable resolution of contingency - - (11,293- - (11,293-
Adjusted net earnings (loss) - 28,124 - 7,164 - (9,289- - 35,288 - (13,381-
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 147,901 137,471 135,702 142,680 135,750
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share - 0.19 - 0.05 - (0.07- - 0.25 - (0.10-
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
July 4, 2026 April 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 July 4, 2026 June 28,
2025
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 105,359 - 63,669 - (8,791- - 169,028 - 7,307
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 155 66 215 221 494
Less: Capital expenditures (95,201- (110,661- (64,598- (205,862- (126,167-
Free cash - 10,313 - (46,926- - (73,174- - (36,613- - (118,366-
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended
July 4, 2026 April 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 July 4, 2026 June 28,
2025
Net earnings (loss) - 28,124 - 7,164 - 2,004 - 35,288 - (2,088-
Interest expense 10,333 9,973 10,588 20,306 19,378
Interest income (4,088- (3,038- (4,023- (7,126- (7,900-
Income taxes 14,275 5,688 10,273 19,963 10,137
Depreciation and amortization 56,117 58,211 55,970 114,328 109,743
EBITDA - 104,761 - 77,998 - 74,812 - 182,759 - 129,270
Reconciling items
Tariff refunds passed through to customers 30,008 - - 30,008 -
Tariff refunds received from U.S. government (30,008- - - (30,008- -
Favorable resolution of contingency - - (11,293- - (11,293-
Adjusted EBITDA - 104,761 - 77,998 - 63,519 - 182,759 - 117,977
Adjusted EBITDA margin(h) 11.4- 9.3- 8.3- 10.4- 8.0-
(h) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenues

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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