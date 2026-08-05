Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 4, 2026.

Highlights

2Q 2026 GAAP revenues of $888.6 million; adjusted revenues of $918.6 million

GAAP revenues reduced by $30.0 million of tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit

Gross margin was 23.3%; adjusted gross margin was 22.6%

Operating margin was 6.0%; adjusted operating margin was 5.8%

2Q 2026 diluted EPS of $0.19

2Q 2026 book-to-bill of 1.32 with book-to-bill of 1.23 for semiconductors and 1.40 for passive components

Backlog at quarter end was 6.1 months



"For the second quarter, Vishay delivered 9.5% sequential growth to adjusted revenue of $919 million, exceeding the top end of our revenue guidance and representing continued strengthening demand across all end markets, channels and regions," said Joel Smejkel, president and CEO. "Executing as a new company, Vishay 3.0 is focused on supplying our increasing customer count and taking full advantage of the upcycle, outpacing industry growth, while laying the foundation to leverage multi-year demand across all end markets for sustained growth, expanded margins and enhanced stockholder returns."

3Q 2026 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, management expects revenues in the range of $945 million and $975 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 24.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss Vishay's second quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register here . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and healthcare markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted net revenues; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net revenues, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results and financial trends of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted net revenues, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capacity expansion, multi-year customer demand, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "will," "expect," "going forward" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; volatility in prices for metals and materials; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended July 4, 2026 April 4, 2026 June 28, 2025 Net revenues(a) - 888,575 - 839,242 - 762,250 Costs of products sold(b) 681,193 662,630 613,567 Gross profit 207,382 176,612 148,683 Gross margin 23.3 - 21.0 - 19.5 - Selling, general, and administrative expenses(c) 153,856 154,488 126,565 Operating income 53,526 22,124 22,118 Operating margin 6.0 - 2.6 - 2.9 - Other income (expense): Interest expense (10,333 - (9,973 - (10,588 - Other (794 - 701 747 Total other income (expense) - net (11,127 - (9,272 - (9,841 - Income before taxes 42,399 12,852 12,277 Income tax expense 14,275 5,688 10,273 Net earnings - 28,124 - 7,164 - 2,004 Basic earnings per share - 0.21 - 0.05 - 0.01 Diluted earnings per share - 0.19 - 0.05 - 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 136,824 136,045 135,702 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 147,901 137,471 136,167 Cash dividends per share - 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.10 (a) Net revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit. (b) Costs of product sold for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds received from the U.S. government, with no impact on gross profit. (c) Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2025 include a ($11,293) benefit recognized upon the favorable resolution of a contingency.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 June 28, 2025 Net revenues(d) - 1,727,817 - 1,477,486 Costs of products sold(e) 1,343,823 1,193,249 Gross profit 383,994 284,237 Gross margin 22.2 - 19.2 - Selling, general, and administrative expenses(f) 308,344 261,304 Operating income 75,650 22,933 Operating margin 4.4 - 1.6 - Other income (expense): Interest expense (20,306 - (19,378 - Other (93 - 4,494 Total other income (expense) - net (20,399 - (14,884 - Income before taxes 55,251 8,049 Income tax expense 19,963 10,137 Net earnings (loss) - 35,288 - (2,088 - Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders - 0.26 - (0.02 - Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders - 0.25 - (0.02 - Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 136,428 135,750 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 142,680 135,750 Cash dividends per share - 0.20 - 0.20 (d) Net revenues for the six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit. (e) Costs of product sold for the six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 are reduced by ($30,008) for tariff refunds received from the U.S. government, with no impact on gross profit. (f) Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the six fiscal months ended June 28, 2025 include a ($11,293) benefit recognized upon the favorable resolution of a contingency.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited - In thousands) July 4, 2026 December

31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 1,297,309 - 514,966 Short-term investments 5,263 265 Accounts receivable, net 393,373 381,802 Inventories: Finished goods 184,960 182,444 Work in process 360,965 331,347 Raw materials 261,186 245,412 Total inventories 807,111 759,203 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221,811 231,004 Total current assets 2,724,867 1,887,240 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 85,711 86,399 Buildings and improvements 841,294 839,856 Machinery and equipment 3,505,644 3,477,884 Construction in progress 558,131 464,475 Allowance for depreciation (3,241,135 - (3,195,455 - 1,749,645 1,673,159 Right of use assets 122,630 119,746 Deferred income taxes 190,381 183,016 Goodwill 180,027 180,390 Other intangible assets, net 71,266 78,487 Other assets 117,550 112,122 Total assets - 5,156,366 - 4,234,160

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (Unaudited - In thousands) July 4, 2026 December

31, 2025 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable - 237,482 - 214,984 Payroll and related expenses 179,479 164,114 Lease liabilities 28,241 26,546 Other accrued expenses 310,238 300,031 Income taxes 18,757 14,751 Current portion of long-term debt 737,744 - Total current liabilities 1,511,941 720,426 Long-term debt less current portion 234,543 950,893 Deferred income taxes 97,488 96,818 Long-term lease liabilities 96,583 95,799 Other liabilities 136,668 109,228 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 166,246 172,723 Total liabilities 2,243,469 2,145,887 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 14,129 12,351 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,945,629 1,101,086 Retained earnings 900,268 892,232 Accumulated other comprehensive income 51,661 81,394 Total equity 2,912,897 2,088,273 Total liabilities and equity - 5,156,366 - 4,234,160

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 June 28,

2025 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) - 35,288 - (2,088 - Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 114,328 109,743 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 24 73 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 21,883 17,456 Deferred income taxes (6,069 - (6,034 - Stock compensation expense 20,056 11,736 Other 79 (3,606 - Change in U.S. transition tax liability - (47,027 - Change in repatriation tax liability (2,000 - (9,375 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (14,561 - (63,571 - Net cash provided by operating activities 169,028 7,307 Investing activities Capital expenditures (205,862 - (126,167 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 221 494 Purchase of short-term investments (5,260 - (28,481 - Maturity of short-term investments 262 39,400 Other investing activities (381 - (661 - Net cash used in investing activities (211,020 - (115,415 - Financing activities Proceeds from follow-on public offering, net of underwriting discounts and issuance costs 830,250 - Principal payments on long-term debt - (41,911 - Net proceeds on revolving credit facility 19,000 49,000 Dividends paid to common stockholders (24,805 - (24,700 - Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,419 - (2,419 - Repurchase of common stock - (12,538 - Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,013 - (3,957 - Other financing activities 10,000 10,078 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 828,013 (26,447 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,678 - 18,129 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 782,343 (116,426 - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 514,966 590,286 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 1,297,309 - 473,860

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Schedule of Adjusted Revenue, Gross Profit, and Gross Margin (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended Six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 July 4, 2026 GAAP Adjusted(g) GAAP Adjusted(g) Net revenues - 888,575 - 918,583 - 1,727,817 - 1,757,825 Gross profit 207,382 207,382 383,994 383,994 Gross margin 23.3 - 22.6 - 22.2 - 21.8 - (g) Adjusted net revenues for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 exclude $30,008 for tariff refunds passed through to customers, with no impact on gross profit. The tariff refunds are recognized as a reduction of Net revenues and Costs of products sold in the GAAP results. Adjusted gross margin is calculated using adjusted net revenues.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 April 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4, 2026 June 28,

2025 Net earnings (loss) - 28,124 - 7,164 - 2,004 - 35,288 - (2,088 - Reconciling items affecting net revenues: Tariff refunds passed through to customers 30,008 - - 30,008 - Other reconciling items affecting gross profit: Tariff refunds received from U.S. government (30,008 - - - (30,008 - - Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Favorable resolution of contingency - - (11,293 - - (11,293 - Adjusted net earnings (loss) - 28,124 - 7,164 - (9,289 - - 35,288 - (13,381 - Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 147,901 137,471 135,702 142,680 135,750 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share - 0.19 - 0.05 - (0.07 - - 0.25 - (0.10 -

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 4, 2026 April 4,

2026 June 28,

2025 July 4, 2026 June 28,

2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 105,359 - 63,669 - (8,791 - - 169,028 - 7,307 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 155 66 215 221 494 Less: Capital expenditures (95,201 - (110,661 - (64,598 - (205,862 - (126,167 - Free cash - 10,313 - (46,926 - - (73,174 - - (36,613 - - (118,366 -