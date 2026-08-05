Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. (TSXV: IEI) ("Imperial") today has announced that it has completed the purchase of the Wajax building located on 11115 100 Avenue, Grande Prairie, Alberta. The transaction closed on July 31, 2026 with a purchase price of $10,950,000.

The property comprises a 40,411-square-foot industrial warehouse situated on a 4.55-acre site. It is occupied by Wajax (formerly NorthPoint Technical Services LLC), which specializes in the mechanical rebuilding, rewinding, and overhaul of large electric motors and generators. The facility serves as a key maintenance hub for Western Canada's energy and forestry industries.

"This acquisition represents Imperial's continued expansion into the geographical area of northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia," said Adam Chadi, Chief Operating Officer of Imperial. "This region of Canada is a key economic and energy hub with strong natural gas and forestry sectors, and we are eager to expand our presence in the region."

About Imperial Equities Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on industrial, commercial, and agricultural real estate properties in targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com

Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IEI.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Imperial Equities Inc.