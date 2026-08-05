Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. ("ADMA," "ADMA Biologics," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADMA) may have breached their fiduciary duties or otherwise failed to oversee and manage the Company appropriately. The investigation also concerns whether ADMA Biologics and its shareholders may have been harmed as a result.

If you currently own ADMA Biologics common stock, you may have rights in connection with this investigation.

What Is the Investigation About?

The investigation concerns allegations regarding ADMA Biologics' reported growth, distribution practices, related-party disclosures, and corporate oversight.

In March 2026, short seller Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor.

On May 6, 2026, ADMA Biologics reported that increased competition, aggressive pricing tactics, and higher inventory across the distribution network affected its first-quarter results, particularly BIVIGAM.

Kehoe Law Firm is evaluating whether the Company's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with these matters and whether corporate governance reforms or other relief may be appropriate for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics Shareholders May Have Legal Claims

ADMA Biologics shareholders who wish to learn more about the investigation and their potential legal rights are encouraged to contact the firm.

Contact Kehoe Law Firm

Current ADMA Biologics shareholders are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's Stockholder Information Request Form or contact:

There is no cost or obligation to speak with the firm.

For additional information about the ADMA Biologics investigation, visit:

https://kehoelawfirm.com/adma-biologics-fiduciary-duty-investigation/

About Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.