

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from the West Virginia University School of Medicine looked at how artificial intelligence could be used in psychiatry education and mental healthcare.



Researchers worked together to create training materials for medical students and psychiatry residents. The goal was to help future psychiatrists understand how patients are using AI chatbots for mental health support, an area that is not yet covered much in traditional medical training.



To create realistic training cases, associate professor Gangqing 'Michael' Hu asked ChatGPT-5 Pro to generate short patient scenarios. These included symptoms, medical history, behavior, conversations with mental health chatbots, possible diagnoses, and multiple-choice questions with explanations.



The AI-generated cases were then reviewed by researchers and board-certified psychiatrists. They evaluated the scenarios for language quality, diagnostic accuracy, safety and ethics, and educational value.



The cases received high scores for language, diagnostic accuracy, and usefulness for teaching. However, the researchers said that if these AI-generated cases are used in medical education, they should be supervised by faculty. They also recommended discussions after each case to review diagnoses, patient safety, treatment decisions, and the appropriate use of mental health chatbots.



'It's important for physicians to understand patients' use of AI tools as well,' Hu said. 'You have to consider if the chatbot is contributing to the disease or if it is amplifying the signs and symptoms. For example, if a chatbot validates a patient's unusual belief instead of challenging it, it could reinforce the symptoms and make them harder to interrupt. We've also seen case reports of people developing delusional beliefs after long chatbot interactions, but the causal role of the chatbot is still unclear.'



'A chatbot can be warm and agreeable, but that can be risky if it keeps validating a patient's unusual beliefs,' Hu added. 'A lot of research should be done on that path, not only about chatbot competency, but also about safe communication between the chatbot and the person using it.'



The researchers believe AI tools can help psychiatry residents better understand the growing role of chatbots in mental healthcare. However, they said more research is needed before AI can become a standard part of mental health care.



'One of the next steps could be to collect and analyze patterns from cases reported in medical journals and news media,' Hu said. 'That information can help us guide AI to create better training cases. We also need to think about clinical variations, such as patient age, medical history or existing medical conditions, because those factors can affect how we interpret the chatbot's role and develop coping strategies.'



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