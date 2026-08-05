

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $76.851 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $60.697 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96.099 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $459.723 million from $407.272 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $76.851 Mln. vs. $60.697 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $459.723 Mln vs. $407.272 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 510 M To $ 570 M



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